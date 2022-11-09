Are You A Diabetic? These 4 Breakfast Recipes Will Control Your Sugar Levels

Diabetes Educator shares four breakfast recipes to control your sugar levels.

The first step to reverse diabetes is to naturally remove these foods from your diets, such as refined grains, commercial animal milk, GMO foods and processed foods, and white sugar, and limit natural sugars such as honey jaggery. Dhriti Udeshi - Fat loss & Weight Management Expert, Sports Nutritionist & Diabetes Educator at Fast&Up, shares four diabetic-friendly recipes to control your blood sugar levels.

OATS VEGETABLE TIKKI

Ingredients

Capsicum-1 small(Grated) Carrot(Grated)-1 small Paneer mashed-50 grams Oats-1 2 cup Chaat masala Amchur powder-1 2 tsp Salt-As per taste Peas-1 4 cup Olive oil or ghee -4 tbsp

Instructions

Take a bowl, and add mashed paneer, grated capsicum, Grated carrots and peas. Now add rolled oats or roasted steel-cut oats and check if they bind correctly. Add oil to your nonstick tawa, add 1-2 tikkis to it, and shallow fry it on low to medium flame until it gets a golden brown texture from both sides.

RAGI MOOLI ROTI WITH SPINACH RAITA

Ingredients

1 cup Ragi flour (finger millet flour)

1 2 cup grated Radish

Water

Salt - as taste

Coconut Oil - for greasing Preparation

Instructions

In a bowl, add flour and salt. Mix well. Add grated radish and jeera. Mix well. Now add a little water to make a soft dough and rest for 10 mins. Now take a small ball and make thin flat roti. Now heat tawa and place it cook both sides.

PROTEIN POHA (Makes two servings)

Ingredients

1/4 cup beaten rice (poha)- omit and eat only sprouts if you'd like

2/3 cups boiled sprouts(any)

1 tsp oil

A handful of curry leaves

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (Haldi)

Salt to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

Fresh coriander

Instructions

1. Place the beaten rice on a sieve and wash lightly. Drain and leave aside for 10 minutes.

2. Heat oil in a non-stick pan and add the mustard seeds and curry leaves. When the seeds crackle, add the onions and green chillies, and saut on a medium flame for a few minutes or until the onions turn light brown.

3. Add the sprouts and poha and saut .

4. Add salt and turmeric powder, and cook well for 1 minute. Add cup of water if needed and mix well.

RAGI AND OATS DOSA (Makes four servings)

Ingredients

1 cup ragi flour

1 cup rolled oats, powdered

1/2 cup chopped onions

2 tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

2 chopped green chillies

1 tsp grated ginger

Water or buttermilk

Instructions

1. Grind the oats in a mixie to make powdered oats. Combine the ragi flour, oat flour, onion, chilli, cumin and ginger in a bowl.

2. Add water or buttermilk to the mixture to make it thin and pourable.

3. Heat a flat tava on medium flame. Smear some oil and pour a ladle of the batter. Serve with dhania or coconut chutney.

