Are You A Diabetic? These 4 Breakfast Recipes Will Control Your Sugar Levels

The first step to reverse diabetes is to naturally remove these foods from your diets, such as refined grains, commercial animal milk, GMO foods and processed foods, and white sugar, and limit natural sugars such as honey jaggery. Dhriti Udeshi - Fat loss & Weight Management Expert, Sports Nutritionist & Diabetes Educator at Fast&Up, shares four diabetic-friendly recipes to control your blood sugar levels.
1. Place the beaten rice on a sieve and wash lightly. Drain and leave aside for 10 minutes.
2. Heat oil in a non-stick pan and add the mustard seeds and curry leaves. When the seeds crackle, add the onions and green chillies, and saut on a medium flame for a few minutes or until the onions turn light brown.
3. Add the sprouts and poha and saut .
4. Add salt and turmeric powder, and cook well for 1 minute. Add cup of water if needed and mix well.