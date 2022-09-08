- Health A-Z
In Indian culture, food is the focal point of celebration. Although people love to choose sweets to celebrate different occasions, they are also increasingly seeking health-friendly alternatives. Making nutritious and delectable desserts requires a few recipes ready and available for you to get your apron on and start cooking right away quickly. So take your pick from these delicious recipes and relish them during the festivities.
Anant Chaturdashi Recipes By Chef Rajesh, MTR Foods Pvt Ltd
Ingredients Quantity
Method Of Preparation
Step 1: Heat the ghee for a minute in a pan
Step 2: Add the ragi flour to the heated ghee and roast it for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it becomes dark brown and aromatic
Step 3: Keep the mixture aside for some time for it to cool down
Step 4: Add the badam mix to the mixture once it has cooled down and mix thoroughly
Step 5: Create small lime-sized balls of the mixture and place them in a container
Ingredients Quantity
Method Of Preparation
Step 1: Boil the milk for a few minutes
Step 2: Add khoya to the boiled milk
Step 3: Mix the milk and khoya thoroughly until it is blended well
Step 4: Add the badam mix to the mixture of milk khoya
Step 5: Add ghee to it and cook until the ghee is released
Step 6: Add some desiccated coconut, then blend it thoroughly
Step 7: Prepare a greased tray and spread the mixture evenly on it
Step 8: Keep the mixture aside for some time for it to cool down
Step 9: Cut the cooled mixture into small pieces
For Dough:
Ingredients Quantity
For Filling:
Ingredients Quantity
Method Of Preparation
Step 1: To create a supple dough, combine chiroti rava, refined flour, ghee, salt, and water in a container.
Step 2: Knead the dough thoroughly
Step 3: Keep the dough aside for some 15 minutes for it to cool down
Step 4: In the meantime, melt ghee in a pan, then add some cashew nuts to it and cook until they turn golden
Step 5: Add some grated coconut and badam mix to it and mix well
Step 6: Make a tiny ball out of a lemon-sized dough. They should be rolled into a little circle of 2 mm-thickness
Step 7: On one side of the rolled bread, place a spoonful of stuffing
Step 8: Form a semi-circle by folding the pastry
Step 9: Use the fork to mark the edges, give them shapes, and help them stick together.
Step 10: For each of the remaining balls, follow the same technique
Step 11: Deep fry the filled karjikai in moderately heated oil until it becomes light brown
