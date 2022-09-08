Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Healthy Almond Recipes To Relish During Festivities

These Recipes By Chef Rajesh, Are Worth Trying This Anant Chaturdashi.

In Indian culture, food is the focal point of celebration. Although people love to choose sweets to celebrate different occasions, they are also increasingly seeking health-friendly alternatives. Making nutritious and delectable desserts requires a few recipes ready and available for you to get your apron on and start cooking right away quickly. So take your pick from these delicious recipes and relish them during the festivities.

Anant Chaturdashi Recipes By Chef Rajesh, MTR Foods Pvt Ltd

Badam Ragi Laddoo

Ingredients Quantity

Ghee- 35gm Ragi flour- 100gm Badam mix- 35gm

Method Of Preparation

Step 1: Heat the ghee for a minute in a pan

Step 2: Add the ragi flour to the heated ghee and roast it for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it becomes dark brown and aromatic

You may like to read

Step 3: Keep the mixture aside for some time for it to cool down

Step 4: Add the badam mix to the mixture once it has cooled down and mix thoroughly

Step 5: Create small lime-sized balls of the mixture and place them in a container

Badam Coconut Burfi

Ingredients Quantity

Badam mix- 130g Khoya- 100g Ghee- 15g Milk- 50ml Desiccated coconut- 200g

Method Of Preparation

Step 1: Boil the milk for a few minutes

Step 2: Add khoya to the boiled milk

Step 3: Mix the milk and khoya thoroughly until it is blended well

Step 4: Add the badam mix to the mixture of milk khoya

Step 5: Add ghee to it and cook until the ghee is released

Step 6: Add some desiccated coconut, then blend it thoroughly

Step 7: Prepare a greased tray and spread the mixture evenly on it

Step 8: Keep the mixture aside for some time for it to cool down

Step 9: Cut the cooled mixture into small pieces

Badam Karjikai

For Dough:

Ingredients Quantity

Chiroti rava- 150g Refined Flour- 50g Ghee- 15g Water- 80ml Salt - a pinch

For Filling:

Ingredients Quantity

Badam mix- 120g Grated coconut- 200g Cashew nut- 5g Ghee- 5g

Method Of Preparation

Step 1: To create a supple dough, combine chiroti rava, refined flour, ghee, salt, and water in a container.

Step 2: Knead the dough thoroughly

Step 3: Keep the dough aside for some 15 minutes for it to cool down

Step 4: In the meantime, melt ghee in a pan, then add some cashew nuts to it and cook until they turn golden

Step 5: Add some grated coconut and badam mix to it and mix well

Step 6: Make a tiny ball out of a lemon-sized dough. They should be rolled into a little circle of 2 mm-thickness

Step 7: On one side of the rolled bread, place a spoonful of stuffing

Step 8: Form a semi-circle by folding the pastry

Step 9: Use the fork to mark the edges, give them shapes, and help them stick together.

Step 10: For each of the remaining balls, follow the same technique

Step 11: Deep fry the filled karjikai in moderately heated oil until it becomes light brown