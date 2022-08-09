6 Warm And Healthy Snacks For The Rainy Days

6 healthy snack recipes you must try this monsoon

Monsoon surprises everyone in every possible way. The most exciting thing is to have hot snacks and tea/coffee on rainy days while sitting beside each other. So, Sukanya Poojary, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Malleshwaram, shares a few healthy snack recipes for this monsoon.

CORN BHEL

Ingredients:

Sweetcorn-2 cup Onion-1small Tomato-1 Capsicum-1/4 Pomegranate -1/4 cup Chat Masala- 2 pinch Lemon-half

Preparation Method:

Take two cups of fresh cooked or microwaved corn in a deep bowl. Add half a cup of chopped Onion, tomato, capsicum Add 1/4cup of pomegranate Add 1spoon of mint chutney and Imli chutney .add two pinches of chat masala and squeeze half lemon Mix well with a spoon and garnish with coriander. Serve with hot masala tea. Pregnant moms can pair this up with soup or herbal tea.

BAKED PANEER BREAD PAKODA

Ingredients:

Bread slices -4 Panner-4 cube Grated ginger-1 tbsp Chopped mint-1 tbsp Chopped Coriander-1tbsp Grated carrot-2 tbsp. Chilli flakes-for taste Salt -for taste Pepper-for taste Butter-1cube (5g)

Method:

First, Prepare the bread by cutting the edges. Take four bread slices, gently roll and keep them aside. Preheat the oven to 120 degrees centigrade. In a mixing bowl, combine grated six cube paneer, ginger, mint, coriander, carrot, capsicum, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Mix them all well. Keep the paneer mixture aside. Prepare the paneer bread pakoda. Take rolled bread slice and cheese if needed. To bake the pakoda, place them on a baking tray. Brush them with melted butter. Bake them until they turn brownish. Serve pakoda with green chutney.

Key point:Gdm (gestational diabetes mellitus) patients can try this recipe using whole wheat bread.

RAGI MOMOS

Ingredients:

Chopped cabbage-1/4 cup Chopped carrot-1/4 cup Spring onion-1stalk Bottom mushroom-3 pc Wheat flour -1/2 cup Finger millet flour-1/2cup Curd -1 tbsp Salt and Pepper -for taste

Preparation:

Mix wheat and finger millet flours, curd, salt, and water to prepare the dough.Mix it well and keep it for around an hour Roll this dough into thin circles of about 3 inches in diameter. Heat oil and add all the chopped vegetables to a pan. Stir fry them on high flames. Do not overcook them. Once it is adequately cooked, add soya sauce, salt and black pepper. Place 1 tbsp of vegetable stuffing in the centre of the rolled dough. Wrap all the edges towards the centre and give shape. Steam this Momos in a steamer. Serve momos with red chutney.

Keypoint:During pregnancy, adding ragi to the diet is essential. Its rich calcium helps for baby's bone growth and prevents pre-eclampsia. In addition, for mothers with high sugars, including ragi in the diet helps to maintain blood sugar and cholesterol levels as it contains higher fibre and minerals.

CHICKEN THUKPA

Ingredients:

Lean chicken-1/2cup Onion-1 small Carrot-1/2 Spring onion-1stalk Green chilli-2 Soya sauce-1tbsp Honey-for taste Salt and Pepper-for taste Coriander-garnish Noodles-1/2cup

Preparation:

Heat oil over medium flame in a deep pan. Add and cook the chicken for 8 minutes. Next, add garlic, ginger, green chillies and spring onions. Add salt, pepper, and fresh coriander leaves, and saut for 3 minutes. Pour and let the wate simmer for a few minutes. Squeeze in the lemon. Add soya sauce and honey. Stir the broth gently and cover it. Add a handful of noodles and cook for 5 minutes. Now add the shredded chicken and let it cook for a few minutes.

STUFFED SWEET POTATOES

Ingredients:

Sweet potato-2 Yogurt-1tbsp Avocado-1/2 Lime juice -1tsp Onion-1 Black beans -1 cup Garlic powder-1/4tsp Cumin-1/4tsp Chilli powder-for taste Salt -for taste

Preparation:

Preheat the oven. Place the sweet potatoes with greased butter on a baking tray and bake for 40 minutes. Prepare the cream sauce with yoghurt, lime juice, and black pepper. In the pan, add 1tsp oil and onion over medium heat. Saut for 3 minutes until the onions begin to become a golden colour. Add in all the spices, stir well and cook for an extra 8 minutes. Add a cup of black beans to the pan, and cook over medium heat, frequently stirring, until the black beans are thoroughly heated about 10 minutes. Evenly spread the avocado, yoghurt sauce and black bean mixture on top of the sweet potatoes. Serve immediately when it is hot.

OATS APPE/PADDU

Ingredients:

Oats -1cup Urad dal -1/2cup Chopped onion-1/4cup Chopped carrot-1/4cup Chopped capsicum -1/4cup Chilli powder-for taste Salt-for taste

Preparation:

Soak Oats and urad dal for 3hr and grain it smooth. To batter and all chopped vegetables. Add salt and chilli powder for flavour and mix it well. Take appe/paddu-maker grease it with ghee or oil. Drop spoon full of batter into pan and cook it properly. Flip and cook for another side. Once it is brown and crispy, take it out. Serve hot with chutney and tea/coffee.

Key points: Oats have a low glycemic index and contain soluble fibre. Gdm patience can include in snacks. Replace carrot with greens or spring onions in GDM.

