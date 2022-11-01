4 Plant-Based Recipes You Must Try At Home

Pasta to hot dog: Here are some plant-based foods for you.

We have recipes for everyone, whether vegans or vegetarians looking to try completely vegan dishes. You may swiftly construct several tasty vegan meals with additional readily available ingredients. For you to try, Durgam Mahesh Kumar, Chef at Continental Greenbird, shares some pretty intriguing plant-based vegan dishes. Products that are "plant-based" resemble meat, seafood, eggs, and milk from animals in terms of appearance, flavour, and smell.

Hot Dog

Prep time: 10 mins

Difficulty level:

Beginner Serves: 2

Ingredients:

Plant-based sausage 2 pieces Hot dog buns 2 Butter tsp Shredded white cabbage 100 gms Shredded purple cabbage 40 gms Shredded carrot 40 gms Mayonnaise 120 gms

Preparation Method:

1) Add the shredded vegetables and mayonnaise to a bowl, and toss them properly. Keep aside to be used as filling.

2) Take the hot dog buns and make a slit to divide them into two pieces. Toast the hot dog buns on the grill and put them aside.

3) Grill the sausage for 30-45 seconds which will be later used as a filling.

4) Take the buns and spread a dollop of butter inside them.

5) Add the vegetable filling and sausage to the bun and serve hot!

Keema Pav

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Difficulty level: Intermediary

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Plant-based mutton keema 250g Pav 4 buns Oil 80ml Cardamom - 2 gms Cloves 2 gms Cinnamon 2 gms Green chillies 30 gms Onion 150 gms Tomatoes 80 gms Ginger-garlic paste 60 gms Turmeric powder 6 gms Chilli powder 15 gms Garam Masala 30 gms Kasuri methi - 2-3 gms Coriander - to garnish Lemon juice - to garnish Salt to taste

Preparation Method

1) Set a wok on medium heat and add the oil.

2) After the oil is hot, add the spices and saute for 30 seconds.

3) Add green chillies, onions and ginger-garlic paste and saute till the onions are light brown.

4) Add turmeric, garam masala, and tomatoes and saute for a few minutes.

5) Add the keema into the wok and cook for 6-8 minutes.

6) Add kasuri methi and salt into the wok.

7) Shift to a bowl and garnish with lemon juice and coriander.

8) Serve hot with toasted pav.

Keema Pulao

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Difficulty level: Intermediary

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

Plant-based mutton keema 250 gms Cardamom 2 gms Cloves 2 gms Cinnamon 2 gms Rice 350 gms Sliced onion 100-120 gms Slit green chilli 40 gms Turmeric powder 6gms Garam Masala 30 gms Oil 120 ml Pudina For garnish Coriander For garnish Salt to taste Water 475ml

Preparation Method:

1) Rinse the rice properly and let it soak for an hour.

2) Add the oil and spices to the cooker and saute for 30 seconds.

3) Add onions, green chilli, turmeric powder and garam masala to the cooker and saute till the onions are browned.

4) Add the keema to the cooker for 6-8 minutes.

5) Add water, salt and the soaked rice to the cooker.

6) Stir the rice and add coriander and milk leaves to the cooker.

7) Pressure cook for 15 mins and serve hot!

Pasta

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Difficulty level: Beginner

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

Plant-based sausage 3 pieces Raw pasta 220 gms Oil 60 ml Basil leaves 3-4 gms Pasta sauce 200 gms Chilli flakes, oregano, salt (to taste)

Preparation Method:

1) Chop the sausages into bite-sized pieces and keep them aside to be used later.

2) In a pan, set water to boil the pasta and add 2-3 tsp of oil.

3) After boiling the water, add the pasta and cook till al dente.

4) Strain the pasta and keep it aside to be used later.

5) Set a pan on medium heat and add oil. Add the basil leaves and stir them.

6) Add the chopped sausage bites to the pan and saute for a minute.

7) Add the pasta sauce and boiled pasta to cook for a few minutes.

8) Add the seasonings oregano, chilli flakes and salt to taste.

9) Shift to a plate, garnish with basil and serve hot!

