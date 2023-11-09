4 Nutrient-Packed Recipes To Naturally Boost New Moms' Lactation

Make these four homemade nutrition-filled recipes to stimulate lactation naturally.

Lactation is a crucial phase for new mothers, and ensuring you have a well-balanced diet is essential for both you and your baby. These homemade recipes, designed by nutrition expert Eshanka Wahi,are packed with nutrients that can naturally help boost lactation. They are not only delicious but also easy to prepare. Let's explore these lactation-boosting recipes to support your breastfeeding journey.

Cumin, Fenugreek, Fennel, and Coriander Seeds Infusion

Ingredients:

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 cup hot water

Instructions:

- Combine all the seeds and soak them in hot water overnight.

TRENDING NOW

- In the morning, sieve the mixture and drink the infused water.

- These seeds are known for their lactogenic properties and can help stimulate milk production.

Nutrient-Packed Vegetable Soup with Bone Broth

You may like to read

Ingredients:

-Assorted colourful vegetables (bell peppers, mushroom, spinach, moringa leaves, coriander, carrot, celery)

-Turmeric, black pepper, ginger garlic

-Chicken bone broth

-Lemon juice

Instructions:

Chop the vegetables and boil them in chicken bone broth until tender to increase iron absorption.

This soup contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, promoting overall health and lactation.

Besan Seera with Jaggery or Date Paste

Ingredients:

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

1 cup hot water

Jaggery or date paste (for sweetness)

Saffron and nuts (optional for garnish)

Instructions:

- Roast the gram flour in ghee over low heat for about 10 minutes until it turns golden brown.

- Mix hot water with jaggery or date paste to create a sweet solution.

- Pour the sweet mixture into the roasted gram flour and cook for another 10 minutes until it thickens.

- Garnish with saffron and nuts if desired.

Oatmeal and Almond Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup oats

1/2 cup almond flour

1/4 cup ground flaxseeds

1/4 cup brewer's yeast

1/2 cup ghee or coconut oil

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

Instructions:

- Mix oats, almond flour, flaxseeds, and brewer's yeast in a bowl.

- In a separate bowl, blend ghee or coconut oil with honey or maple syrup and vanilla extract.

- Form cookie dough balls and flatten them onto a baking sheet.

These recipes are designed to be not only delicious but also loaded with nutrients to support lactation naturally. Remember to maintain a well-balanced diet and stay hydrated throughout your breastfeeding journey. These recipes can be a valuable addition to your daily meals, helping you and your baby remain healthy and nourished during this unique phase of motherhood. Enjoy these delightful and nutritious dishes as you embark on your breastfeeding journey.