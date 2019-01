A popular diet that everyone now knows of is the ‘Keto diet’. The ketogenic diet entails consumption of fat, adequate protein and low to no carbohydrates. The diet is conceptually designed to push the body to burn fat rather than carbohydrates for energy, eventually resulting in (what most people want in the fastest way) weight loss! This happens when your body goes under ‘ketosis’ – a metabolic state with raised levels of ketones. Some vegetarians and vegans could find it difficult to meet their protein requirement and fats in the keto diet (because of its long list of restrictions). It takes a tediously well-planned routine for vegetarians and especially vegans to sustain this diet. Here are 4 clean gut-friendly vegan keto recipes by Shivam Hingorani, Founder, Ace Blend, that are suitable for everyone.

Chocolate and Almond Smoothie

Ingredients:

300ml of Almond Milk

1 scoop of unsweetened vegan raw chocolate protein, low carb powder

1 tablespoon of unsweetened almond butter/peanut butter

1 tablespoon of flaxseeds

2 teaspoons of stevia

Method

In a blender, add in the almond milk, unsweetened raw chocolate protein powder, stevia and almond/peanut butter and blitz it for a minute till all of the ingredients are combined and have a smooth texture. Pour into a glass and top it with flaxseeds and your keto-friendly vegan smoothie is ready to drink. Remember, not to replace stevia with honey (not vegan) or dates as they both are high in carbohydrates.

Chocolate Keto Fat Bombs

Ingredients:

½ cup creamy almond butter

¼ cup coconut oil (melted)

1 scoop vegan unsweetened raw chocolate protein powder (low carb)

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

3-4 tablespoon stevia

Method

In a bowl, add in all the ingredients and mix well till you get a creamy consistency. Add in more coconut oil if the mixture is too dry. Then pour the mixture into silicone cupcake moulds (fill less than half) or ice cube trays and keep then in the freezer. Eat one a day as a snack!

Sautéed Tofu & Veggie Plate

Ingredients:

100gm or 7-8 cubes of tofu

1 ½ cup of button mushrooms chopped

1 scallion (also known as spring onion) chopped

2 tablespoons coconut oil

Salt as per taste

1 tablespoon green chilli sauce

2 tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter

1 tablespoon white sesame seeds

Method

In a wok or a pan on medium heat, add in the coconut oil and once it’s hot, add in the scallion and sauté them for 2 minutes. Then add in the tofu and sauté again for 1 minute. Then add in mushrooms, sesame seeds and mix well. Once cooked, add in the green chilli sauce, peanut butter and give them a good mix. Add salt if required. Your healthy and scrumptious tofu veggie plate is ready.

Spicy Keto Zoodles

Ingredients:

1 zucchini sliced thin length-wise (to mimic the shape of noodles)

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

2 tablespoon grated coconut

3-4 olives sliced

1 tablespoon red chilli sauce

½ a ripe avocado sliced

1 tablespoon pizza seasoning

Salt as per taste

Method

In a pan, on medium heat add in the coconut oil and let it warm then add in the zoodles and sauté for a few minutes till they are cooked well. Then add in the grated coconut, olives, salt and red chilli sauce and sauté again. Once everything is cooked and mixed well. Take it off the heat and serve on a plate alongside the avocados, garnish with pizza seasoning and voila! Your spicy keto zoodles is ready to eat.