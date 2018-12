One of the healthiest foods you can have in winter is ginger. Did you know that ginger has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antioxidant, and anti-emetic properties? Its nutritive qualities also help to suppress allergic reactions. This is how you can include ginger in your diet beat winter woes.

Ginger and Gooseberry squares

Ingredients

• 250 gms Gooseberries

• 300 gms Sugar

• 3/4 Cup Ghee

• 1 tbsp Cornflour

• 1/2 Cup All-purpose flour

• 2 tbsp Cashew nuts

• 1 tbsp Cinnamon powder

• 50 gms Ginger

Method

• Boil gooseberries and remove seeds from it. Then grind to make a paste.

• Clean the skin of ginger and boil this, then grind to make a thick paste.

• In a hot bowl add sugar and water to make sticky one-string consistency syrup.

• Now add the gooseberries paste, ghee and ginger paste and mix with a spoon.

• Once it becomes a thick paste, add all-purpose flour, cornflour, cinnamon powder, and mix it thoroughly with a spoon.

• After about 10 minutes, switch off the flame. Apply ghee on a plate and pour this mixture into it. Let it cool a little. The ghee will prevent the mixture from sticking to the plate.

• Cut into pieces and garnish with cashew nuts.

By Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda

Ginger Turmeric Sabzi

Ingredients

• 1 cup Fresh haldi, grated

• 3 green chillies, finely chopped

• 1 piece ginger, grated

• 1 tsp saunf powder

• 1 cup curd

• 2 tbsp gram flour or besan

• 2 tsp red chilli powder

• 3 tsp coriander powder

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp ghee or oil

• Salt to taste

• 2 tbsp, freshly chopped coriander

Method

1. You can use a combination of both light and dark coloured turmeric root for this sabzi or either. The orange turmeric tastes better in the sabzi because of its sharp flavour.

2. In a bowl, mix curd and besan so that no lumps are formed. Add salt, saunf powder, red chilli and coriander powder to it and mix well.

3. In a nonstick pan, heat the oil. Add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle. Add green chillies, and ginger and saute.

4. Add the grated fresh turmeric and stir-fry for 4-5 minutes till it turns soft.

5. Now add the yoghurt mix to it while stirring it regularly to avoid lumps. Once it starts thickening, cover and cook for 5-7 minutes. You can add little water if the sabzi sticks to the pan.

6. Once ready, mix in the freshly chopped coriander and serve

Ginger Chai

Ingredients

1 medium piece ginger

Water

1 tsp Honey, tusli leaves, lemon juice (optional)

Method

• Take a medium piece of ginger, wash and peel it.

• Now, grate ginger or chop it into few pieces.

• Add these ginger pieces to a cup of boiling water and steep it for around 10 to 15 minutes.

• Allow this mixture to cool a little, strain and drink.

• You can also add honey, tulsi leaves and lime juice (it’s optional).