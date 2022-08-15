Freedom From Fried: The oils in which fried foods can contain trans-fat, which has been shown to raise LDL, type 2 diabetes, and many other health hazards. If you're looking to cut back on your fried food consumption and still want to have that hot n steamy yummy, mouth-watering snacks get yourself free from unhealthy, adulterated oily stuff and indulge in healthier options. The best recommendation is to purchase an air fryer or bake or grill it. When cooking foods in an air fryer, you get that familiar outer crunch associated with oil-fried foods without the oil. It can be a game-changer in the kitchen if you want to wean off oil-fried foods. So, make yourself free from fried for more nutritious food in this freedom month. Try these regular recipes with a twist and see them change yourself.