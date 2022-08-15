3 Healthy Recipes You Must Try This Independence Day

Kebab To Samosa: 3 Nourishing Recipes For The Freedom Month

Freedom From Fried: The oils in which fried foods can contain trans-fat, which has been shown to raise LDL, type 2 diabetes, and many other health hazards. If you're looking to cut back on your fried food consumption and still want to have that hot n steamy yummy, mouth-watering snacks get yourself free from unhealthy, adulterated oily stuff and indulge in healthier options. The best recommendation is to purchase an air fryer or bake or grill it. When cooking foods in an air fryer, you get that familiar outer crunch associated with oil-fried foods without the oil. It can be a game-changer in the kitchen if you want to wean off oil-fried foods. So, make yourself free from fried for more nutritious food in this freedom month. Try these regular recipes with a twist and see them change yourself.

HARA BHARA KEBAB

Ingredients:

1 cup green peas

1/2 cup clean spinach

2 no green chilly

1/2 inch ginger

cup cottage cheese

2 no potato

1tsp chat masala

tsp Coriander powder

tsp Cumin powder

1 tsp Garam masala

2 tbsp. chopped Coriander

cup Bread crumb

tsp Salt

Method:

Clean and boil green peas with spinach. Add peas and spinach into it and coarsely grind it. Then chop ginger and green chilli and coriander leaves. Peel and boil the potato and grate it. Grate the cottage cheese in one bowl. Add grated potato, chopped chillies, ginger, cottage cheese, chat masala, coriander powder, Cumin powder, Garam masala, chop the coriander, bread crumbs and salt in the same bowl. Make dough out of it, make ten equal portions out of it, make a tikki shape and place it on a baking tray. Air fry it till golden brown in the air fryer. Serve with green chutney.

FISH AND CHIPS

Ingredients:

3 Fillet of pomfret fish

tsp salt

tsp pepper

cup all-purpose flour

1 egg

2 cup panko (Bread crumb)

mustard paste

tsp lemon juice

Method:

You may like to read

Clean the fish fillet under running water. Make marination with egg, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and all-purpose flour. Press all water and apply marination to the fish fillet. Rest it for at least 1 hrs, take panko crumb on one plate, crumb the fillet on both the side correctly, Take a non-stick tray, place the crumbed fish on it, and bake in the oven at 180 for 10-12 minutes or air fry it till golden brown in the air fryer. Serve with tartar sauce and baked potato chips.

SAMOSA

Ingredients:

cup green peas

2 no green chilly

1 cup refined flour

cup ghee

3 no potato

cup broken cashew nuts

tsp Coriander powder

tsp Cumin powder

1 tsp Garam masala

2 tbsp. chopped Coriander

tsp Salt

cup oil

cup water

Method:

Peel and boil a potato, make a paste of ginger and green chilly Heat oil, add ginger chilli paste, and cook until it is appropriately mixed in a pan. Remove the mixture and cool it. Add ghee, refined flour, water and salt to make dough. Make an even portion from dough ad roll with a rolling pin, stuff the mixture and make the samosa. Air fry it till golden brown in the air fryer. Serve with green chutney.