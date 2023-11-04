3 Healthy Prune Recipes You Won't Be Able To Resist

Packed with dietary fibre, prunes promote digestive health.

Wrinkly yet delightful, dried prunes offer juicy flavour and nutrition, making them an excellent dietary choice. Bursting with a rich, sweet flavour and a slightly chewy texture, dried prunes offer a delightful gustatory experience that satisfies the palate. Embark on a culinary journey with Marisha Baurai, a Food Innovation Technologist at Farmley, as she unveils a realm of nourishing prune recipes. These dishes offer your body the nourishment it deserves and the perfect taste that your tongue craves.

Nutritional Value Of Prunes

Talking about the nutritional value of prunes, it contains 64% carbohydrate, which includes dietary fibre, 2% protein, an average amount of dietary minerals and vitamin B, and an abundant amount of vitamin K. This fruit also contains sorbitol, due to which it has laxative properties. Their natural sweetness is a product of the drying process, which concentrates the fruit's sugars, making them a healthier alternative to sugary snacks. Packed with dietary fibre, they promote digestive health.

Revitalize With A Prune-Powered Salad Creation

Ingredients For Prune Salad:

2 cups mixed greens (lettuce, spinach, etc.)

1/2 cup dried pitted prunes, chopped

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Directions For Prune Salad:

STEP 1: Toss the mixed greens with the chopped dried prunes, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped nuts

STEP 2: Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette dressing over the salad and toss to combine

STEP 3: Serve the prune salad as a light and refreshing appetizer

Revive Your Senses With A Refreshing Prune Smoothie

Ingredients For Prune Smoothie:

1 cup dried pitted prunes

1 banana

1 cup spinach leaves

1 tablespoon honey (optional for sweetness)

Ice cubes

Directions For Prune Smoothie:

STEP 1: In a blender, combine the dried pitted prunes, banana, spinach, almond milk, and honey (if using)

Step 2: Blend until smooth and creamy.

STEP 3: Pour the smoothie into glasses and enjoy a nutritious and delicious drink

Fuel Your Day With Nutrient-Packed Prune Energy Bites

Ingredients For Prune Energy Bites:

1 cup dried pitted prunes

1 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Directions For Prune Energy Bites:

STEP 1: Blend the dried prunes until they form a sticky paste

Step 2: Combine the prune paste, rolled oats, almond butter, honey or maple syrup, chopped nuts, chocolate chips (if using), vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt.

STEP 3:Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls

STEP 4: Place the energy bites on a parchment-lined tray and refrigerate for about 30 minutes to firm up

STEP 5: Once firm, transfer the energy bites to enjoy as a quick and energizing snack!