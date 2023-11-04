3 Healthy Prune Recipes You Won't Be Able To Resist

Wrinkly yet delightful, dried prunes offer juicy flavour and nutrition, making them an excellent dietary choice. Bursting with a rich, sweet flavour and a slightly chewy texture, dried prunes offer a delightful gustatory experience that satisfies the palate. Embark on a culinary journey with Marisha Baurai, a Food Innovation Technologist at Farmley, as she unveils a realm of nourishing prune recipes. These dishes offer your body the nourishment it deserves and the perfect taste that your tongue craves.
Nutritional Value Of Prunes
Talking about the nutritional value of prunes, it contains 64% carbohydrate, which includes dietary fibre, 2% protein, an average amount of dietary minerals and vitamin B, and an abundant amount of vitamin K. This fruit also contains sorbitol, due to which it has laxative properties. Their natural sweetness is a product of the drying process, which concentrates the fruit's sugars, making them a healthier alternative to sugary snacks. Packed with dietary fibre, they promote digestive health.
Revitalize With A Prune-Powered Salad Creation
Ingredients For Prune Salad:
2 cups mixed greens (lettuce, spinach, etc.)
1/2 cup dried pitted prunes, chopped
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Directions For Prune Salad:
STEP 1: Toss the mixed greens with the chopped dried prunes, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped nuts