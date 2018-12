Coriander or dhaniya has got to be one of the most underrated food ingredients. It is mostly used as a garnish or in chutneys. But very rarely is it made the hero of a dish. Coriander lends a fresh, rich taste to anything it is added to. Coriander has a host of health benefits too. Coriander helps lower bad cholesterol and blood sugar levels and also has anti-inflammatory properties. Here are some healthy recipes in which you can have coriander.

Mint and coriander smoothie

Ingredients

A bunch of coriander

a bunch of mint leaves

Black slat and pepper to taste

Water

Juice of half a lime

Method

1- Wash a bunch of coriander and mint leaves to clean all the dirt from the roots.

2– Blend both the herbs in a blender with a pinch of black salt and pepper and a glass of water.

3–Squeeze in half a lime and blend.

4- Drink without straining.

Coriander soup

Ingredients

• 4 carrots, cut in cubes

• 1 sliced onion

• 1 inch diced ginger

• 2 chopped celery stalks

• 5-6 sage leaves

• 1 bunch chopped coriander stem

• 1 tsp oregano

• ½ boiled potato

• 3 cups vegetable stalk

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• Salt to taste

• Black pepper to taste

• 1 bunch chopped green coriander

Method

1. In a blender, mix the carrot cubes and 1 cup vegetable stock. Blend to form a smooth paste.

2. In a deep pan, heat the oil. Add onion, ginger, and saute. Add the chopped celery stalks, oregano, sage leaves and stir for 2 minutes.

3. Now add the carrot puree and coriander stem, salt and pepper. Add the remaining stock and cook for 8-10 minutes.

4. Pour this mixture in a blender, add boiled potato and make a fine paste. Transfer it to the pan and add the chopped coriander leaves. Stir and serve hot.

Cashew and coriander chicken

Ingredients

• 100g chicken

• ½ tsp ginger-garlic paste

• ¼ cup curd

• 1 green chilli

• 3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves

• 2-3 cashews

• 2 tsp oil

• Salt

• Turmeric powder

Method

1. Grind coriander leaves, cashews and green chilli into a fine paste.

2. To this paste add curd, ginger-garlic paste, salt, turmeric powder.

3. Marinate the chicken with this for 2 hours.

4. Add oil in a kadai, add the chicken and allow it to cook, keep stirring it often.

5. Serve with roti.

By Neha Chandna