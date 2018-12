Want to eat salad but think they are too boring? You must try these unique salad recipes by dietician Nishi Grover that are light, low-cal and on-so-yum!

Lime and mint salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Curd made with 1/2 litre skimmed milk

1 tsp lemongrass

1 tsp grated lemon grind

1 tbsp orange juice

A pinch of crushed black peper

Salt

1 tsp sugar-free aletrnative

A bunch of fresh corainder

A few mint leaves

Baked croutons

Method:

To make the croutons: Take a few slices of bread and cut them into small squares. Slatehr a bit of garlic paste and pepper on them. Bake it in the own for 15 to 20 minutes or till they are crisp.

Hang the curd in a thinmuslin cloth until it thickens.

Mis all the ingredients (except corainder and mint) together well and add to the curd.

Garnish with corainder, mint, baked croutons.

Serve chilled.

Pizza salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the base:

2 tbsp oat bran flour

A pinch of jeera

A pinch of ajwain

1/2 tsp garlic paste

Salt

For the sauce:

100 gm tomato pulp

250 gm tomato puree (cooked)

A pinch of crushed black pepper

1 tsp garlic paste

Tabasco according to taste

A inch of sugar-free alternative

Chilli flakes according to taste

Pizza herbs such as rosemary, thyme, basil

Green chillies according to taste

Salt to taste

Method

Mix all the ingredinets for the base and make it into a pliable dough.

Roll out small thin rotis and bake them in the oven for 15 minutes or till done.

Then in a pan add the tomato pulp and puree and mix well.

Add all the other ingredients of the sauce (except Tobasco, corainder and pizza herbs) and cook for 2 mintes on low heat.

Add Tobasco and coriander.

Garnish with pizza herbs.

Serve hot.

Crunchy Thai salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

250 gm tomato puree

1 tbsp light soya sauce

1 inch Thai ginger

5-6 kafir leaves

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp Thai red curry paste

10-20 peanuts (roasted)

10-12 almonds

1/2 packet noodles

A pinch of crushed black pepper

1 tsp roasted white sesame seeds

Salt

Method

Puree the tomatoes and strain it to remove the skin and seeds. Ensure that it is of smooth consistency.

Add the soya sauce, Thai ginger, kafir leaves, vinegar, Thai red curry paste (after straining the oil out)

Add the peanuts, cushed black pepper, sesaem seeds and salt.

Cut the almonds into thin slivers and roast them along with the noodles. Bake them in the oven till brown.

Blend the peanuts and sesaem seeds. Add this to the salad.

Top the salad with nooodles and almond cruch and serve chilled.

With inputs from The Bridal Diet by Nishi Grover