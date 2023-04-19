Healthy Recipe For Eid-al-Fitr: Gond Katira Falooda By Chef Varun Inamdar

Feast, Fast, and Fight Protein Deficiency with Falooda Noodles by Chef Varun Inamdar

Ramzan Eid, or Eid al-Fitr, is an important religious festival Muslims celebrate. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, during which Muslims observe fasting from dawn till dusk. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, the community also prays, feasts, and exchanges gifts. However, food plays a pivotal role during the festival and brings together family and friends, strengthening social bonds.

In Many Muslim Households

Food is prepared with incredible passion during Ramzan Eid, and inviting friends and family to partake in the feast is customary. The cuisine served during the festival varies from region to region, but some popular dishes include biryani, kebabs, and sweets like sheer khurma, falooda, and ras malai are regular features. Considered a method to express gratitude for Allah's favours upon humans, food is a means to share those blessings with others during the celebration.

Amidst This Festive Fervour

It is essential to note that not all food dishes have a definitive source of protein. A critical element of a balanced diet, these findings underline the importance of consuming protein-rich foods, especially during festivals like Ramzan Eid when people indulge in high-calorie, low-nutrient foods. Rich in essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D, milk consumption has significantly impacted individuals' nutritional status. Hence, as you celebrate this Eid al-Fitr with all zeal and excitement, here is a recipe for amplifying your celebrations with your loved ones.

Gond Katira Falooda By Chef Varun Inamdar

The best of two superlative experiments from the culinary world - Jigarthanda and Falooda. Jigarthanda from Madurai is exceptional and uses Badam Pisin, a bloomed plant gum, cold milk and nannari syrup prepared by distilling the extracts of Anantmool - nannari roots. And Falooda is the more popular version and uses noodles made of cornstarch and basil seeds. Of course, both coolants and unique beverages had to be brought to you.

Ingredients

For the hand-pressed noodles

5 heaped tbsp cornstarch

2 heaped tbsp little millets flour

1 cup water

1 tbsp sugar

You may like to read

For The Assembly

3 cups Godrej Jersey Milk, chilled

2 tbsp any plant gum of your choice; badam pisin works best

4 tbsp nannari syrup/ rose syrup

1 tbsp basil seeds

Instructions

In 1/3rd cup water, soak badam pisin and keep aside till the hand-pressed noodles are ready.

Similarly, and separately, keep basil seeds to bloom in 1/3 cup water.

For The Hand-Pressed Noodles

Grease the noodle press and set it aside. Fill a container with water and ice cubes and set aside till we are ready with the mixture. Make a lump-free slurry of water, cornflour, millet, flour and sugar in a cooking pan. Transfer the pan to medium flame and keep stirring until the mixture turns transparent and glossy. Immediately transfer onto the greased mould and press noodles into the iced water. Our falooda sev is ready within minutes.

For The Assembly

Add our hand-pressed falooda noodles to the bottom of the glass in individual glasses. Top with bloomed basil seeds, badam pisin and the syrup of choice. Top with chilled Godrej Jersey Milk. Serve chilled.

Ramzan Eid is an important festival commemorating the end of a month-long fasting period and spiritual reflection. Therefore, food is a crucial element during the festival, and choosing nutritious options that will provide the energy and sustenance needed to celebrate with loved ones is vital.