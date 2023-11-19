Healthy Nuts: Benefits, Uses And Side Effects

Nuts are a treasure trove of nutrients and a storehouse of flavour. They are dry fruits that can make even a weak person feel energetic. Moreover, they can be quickly eaten anywhere, also known as mobile food. Nuts' health benefits come from their properties and nutritional elements. Therefore, this article will explain everything about nuts, including their usage and side effects. So read until the end for complete information on nuts' benefits, uses and disadvantages.
Benefits Of Nuts
Helps in weight loss: Nuts can also be consumed regularly in appropriate amounts to keep weight under control. According to research published on the NCBI website (NCBI-National Center for Biotechnology Information), consuming nuts and a low-calorie diet can significantly positively affect weight loss efforts.
Antioxidants: Antioxidant-rich foods are essential for the body. Free radicals cause oxidative stress, damaging cells and increasing the risk of many health problems. Antioxidants can help a person stay healthy for a long time by preventing cell damage.
Controls cholesterol: One of the benefits of eating nuts is that it can reduce the cholesterol in the body. According to research, nuts have cholesterol-lowering effects, and their consumption can reduce total cholesterol, LDL harmful cholesterol, apolipoprotein B and triglycerides.
Nuts can reduce the risk of many severe diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and gallstones. For this cause, nuts should be incorporated into the diet.
How To Use Nuts
Nuts can be included in the diet in many ways, which are mentioned below: