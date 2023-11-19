Healthy Nuts: Benefits, Uses And Side Effects

Nuts contain all the nutrients which are very important for our body. Therefore, doctors recommend including them in your balanced diet.

Nuts are a treasure trove of nutrients and a storehouse of flavour. They are dry fruits that can make even a weak person feel energetic. Moreover, they can be quickly eaten anywhere, also known as mobile food. Nuts' health benefits come from their properties and nutritional elements. Therefore, this article will explain everything about nuts, including their usage and side effects. So read until the end for complete information on nuts' benefits, uses and disadvantages.

Benefits Of Nuts

Helps in weight loss: Nuts can also be consumed regularly in appropriate amounts to keep weight under control. According to research published on the NCBI website (NCBI-National Center for Biotechnology Information), consuming nuts and a low-calorie diet can significantly positively affect weight loss efforts. Antioxidants: Antioxidant-rich foods are essential for the body. Free radicals cause oxidative stress, damaging cells and increasing the risk of many health problems. Antioxidants can help a person stay healthy for a long time by preventing cell damage. Controls cholesterol: One of the benefits of eating nuts is that it can reduce the cholesterol in the body. According to research, nuts have cholesterol-lowering effects, and their consumption can reduce total cholesterol, LDL harmful cholesterol, apolipoprotein B and triglycerides. Nuts can reduce the risk of many severe diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and gallstones. For this cause, nuts should be incorporated into the diet.

How To Use Nuts

Nuts can be included in the diet in many ways, which are mentioned below:

TRENDING NOW

First, prepare the mixture of all the nuts and keep it. Then, they can be consumed directly like this. You can eat cornflakes or fruit salad by adding pieces of nuts. Nuts can be added to cakes, kheer, pudding, sweets, etc. Nut powder can be added to soups and vegetables. You can add nuts to milkshakes or smoothies.

Side Effects Of Nuts

Of course, eating nuts has many benefits, but consuming them excessively and in some special situations can also cause harm. So some of the disadvantages of consuming more nuts are as follows:

Eating nuts can cause allergies. Allergies to dry fruits are more common in children than in adults. Consuming high amounts of nuts increases the amount of aflatoxin in the body, which can increase the risk of liver cancer. Nuts contain fibre. Its excess can cause the problem of stomach cramps and diarrhoea. Nuts also contain a harmful substance called aflatoxin, along with nutrients.

Therefore, make them a part of the diet in limited quantities.