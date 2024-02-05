Healthy Heart Tips: 7 Ayurvedic Natural Blood Thinners That May Prevent Stroke

Heart healthy tips at home: Here is a list of the top 7 Ayurvedic natural blood thinners that can help prevent a stroke.

When we talk about staying healthy, our heart should be at the center of it all. Strokes pose a considerable risk to our heart it's when our brain's blood supply gets disrupted, which can harm or kill the brain cells. However, Ayurveda, an age-old healing science from India, has natural remedies that could potentially prevent strokes. This article discusses seven Ayurvedic blood-thinning remedies for a healthier heart and a reduced risk of stroke.

Here are 7 natural Ayurvedic blood thinners that can help prevent a stroke:

Turmeric

An everyday spice with a powerful punch, turmeric is a staple in Ayurvedic treatments. Curcumin, a compound inside it, is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent that can prevent blood clots and therefore reduce stroke risks.

Garlic

Garlic isn't just a flavour enhancer; it's also a health protector. It contains allicin, a compound that can stop blood clotting. Regular consumption of garlic can improve your blood flow and lower stroke risks.

Ginger

An everyday herb, ginger can stop clotting before it can begin, thanks to compounds called gingerols, which have anti-inflammatory and blood-thinning properties. Adding ginger to your meals or sipping on ginger tea can be good for your heart.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon - a popular spice with a bonus: its anticoagulant properties can prevent blood clot formation. A spoonful in your meals or a cup of cinnamon tea can serve as a natural stroke prevention measure.

Ashwagandha

This adaptogenic herb is an Ayurveda staple. With its properties protecting the heart, ashwagandha can lower your risk of heart diseases, including strokes. Taking ashwagandha supplements or including it in your diet spells good news for your heart.

Brahmi

Brahmi is known for its properties that enhance cognition, and it has anticoagulant properties that suppress blood clot formation. Consuming brahmi in supplement form or as part of your diet can strengthen your heart and keep strokes at bay.

Arjuna

Arjuna tree bark is also another type of natural blood thinner, is commonly used in Ayurveda, and has heart-protecting properties that enhance the functionality of the heart. Including arjuna in your diet or consuming it as a supplement can prolong your heart's health.

To conclude, including these Ayurvedic blood-thinning solutions in your daily lifestyle can naturally bolster your heart health, thereby reducing stroke risk. However, it's of the utmost importance to check with a credible Ayurvedic practitioner before you start consuming any new herbs or significantly altering your diet. Staying mindful of the adage, "prevention is better than cure", is especially true when it's about your heart because looking after it means looking after your overall health.