5 Healthy Fruit Chaats To Try This Summer

Easy to prepare, these delicious chaats will help you stay hydrated and healthy during these months.

The best way to stay cool from within during the hot summer months probably has less to do with the air-conditioning in your house and more to do with eating right during these times. While a generous intake of seasonal fruits and vegetables is always advised to stay hydrated and healthy during summers, a little twist to our regular meals can never cause any harm. This is when fruit chaats come into play. Take a sneak peek at these five most famous fruit chaat ideas that can help you cool off. Easy to assemble and satisfy, these fruit chaats promise you a healthy summer.

Watermelon Feta Salad:Watermelon always reigns when it comes to watery fruits. The juicy red fruit does wonders when it comes to quenching your thirst. Add some chunks of fresh feta cheese, and you can get your hands on an awesome salad combo that beats the heat instantly. Cut the watermelon into small pieces and add some black salt. Throw in the feta and chill for a while. You can also store it for the following day while making a batch. Custard And Fruit Salad: If you have some leftover custard, garnish a fresh bowl of fruits. Add a dash of honey and see how magical the salad gets; the custard here is just the topping and not the central part of the dish. Keep the fruit-sized bite and go in for berries and softer fruits. Combine a variety of sweet and sour tastes among the fruits you choose. Nuts And Fruit Salad: Take fruit chunks of soft texture and add some roasted nuts to them. Pine nuts and walnuts work best here. Next, put in some papaya, sapodilla and banana. Make sure not to let this salad lie around for a long time after making it. The salad tastes the best when it's fresh. Salad With Whipped Cream: Got some cherries or other berries that are frozen? Assemble these and add freshly whipped cream on top. Add chocolate flakes and some icing sugar on the go as well. Your freshly whipped salad is set to cool you down like you never thought. Mixed Fruit Salad: Throw in all types of fruits available and add lots of chaat masala. You can also add some soaked sabudana. Finally, add maple syrup or chocolate sauce dollop if the taste suits your tongue. This salad tastes even better if you put in some berries as well.

Fruits are a great way to stay hydrated while ensuring that you eat healthy during the summer. But, of course, you cannot be wrong with a healthy bowl of fruit salad done right!