World Food Day is here, and it is important to focus on the healthy food habits that your kids have. Unfortunately, healthy food habit is extremely hard to develop among these days, thanks to the sedentary lifestyle that we follow, and our kids too adapt them soon. Starting from gorging on junk and fast foods to gulping in bottles after bottles of carbonated drinks, healthy food habit often goes for a toss among your children. However, for a healthy life, inculcating healthy food habit in your little one is of utmost priority and we are here to help you out with some tips that will make sure that your child develops a healthy food habit.

Set up a fixed family mealtime: Your body clock needs a disciplined time for meals, hence, keeping a specific meal time for your family is essential. Once you do that, you get some time to monitor what your child has eaten during the day and bring in modification in his or her diet. Also, when your kid sees you enjoying your food, he or she learns from it and tunes himself or herself to developing healthy eating habits.

Keep healthy snacking options between meals: Healthy snacking is important for kids as experts mention that for younger ones, two healthy snacks along with three regular meals a day is must and for older ones, one healthy snacking besides three meals is vital. Good snacks include nuts and dried fruits, fruit salad, crackers with cheese, eggs, vegetable salads, sprouts and more.

Make them eat more colours: Eating colourful fruits and veggies provide immense vitamins and nutrients that make a balanced diet for your children. Experts say that having at least three colours on your child’s plate can save him or her from a range of ailments and infections and keep his or her immunity stronger. An easy way to include colours is by adding beans and carrots, broccoli, pumpkins, cucumbers, peppers and capsicum to the diet.

Do not ban fast food: Instead of banning fast food completely, explain them why these are not so good for health. Also, make them understand that fast food once in a while will not do much harm and take them out for a junk food meal, may be once or twice a month.