Eggs are one of the cheapest, most readily available and nutritious sources of protein. They can be made into a variety of Indian and western recipes. They have plenty of health benefits too. But should you have eggs if you have certain medical conditions?

Should diabetics eggs? Despite eggs being high in cholesterol, a study suggests that eating up to 12 eggs a week does not increase cardiovascular risk factors in people with pre-diabetes or Type-2 diabetes. People with Type-2 diabetes tend to have higher levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or cholesterol which is a risk factor for heart diseases. The findings of the research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that eggs have little effect on the levels of cholesterol in the blood of people eating them.

Should you eggs in summer? Eggs, like other dietary protein sources, are acidic in nature and tend to increase the heat in the body. However, having 2 eggs during a day should cause no harm. Just eat in moderation to be safe. Contrary to popular belief, eggs do not cause digestion problems in summer. According to dietitian Neha Sanwalka, eggs help maintain the fluid balance in the body because it is nutrient-dense. Eggs also keep your energy levels high and can prevent fatigue and weakness which is very common in summer.

Should eat eggs if you have prostate cancer? Experts suggest that it’s better to skip having egg yolk which is concentrated in cholesterol and choline and therefore could promote the growth of prostate cancer cells, especially in older people because the metabolism is low.

Should you eat eggs if you gout? Food containing purine are known to worsen gout. However, eggs contain very less purine. Since eggs are also a good source of omega 3 fatty acids, essential B vitamins like choline, biotin and folic acid, they are good for those who suffer from gout, according to dietitian Geeta Shenoy.