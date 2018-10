Suran has been cultivated for several years in Asia, Africa and Latin America. But it’s fast losing its glam to the asparagus and broccolis of the world. Probably India’s most original mock meat, this was often used in meat-eating families on days they chose to go without meat. Suran is celebrated in our region as a ‘fast food’ – of a different kind — because it gives you access to all the nutrients in just one vegetable. That’s why it’s popularly eaten during fasting for Shravan, Navratri etc. Suran is super versatile when it comes to its cooking and consumption – it can be made into a sabzi, it can be shallow fried like chips with rice atta or rava, it can be a quick snack for the kids when they come home from school or sports or for the grand-dad when he comes back from his hospital visit. Here’s a quick reminder by celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar about why you need to eat the good old suran.

1. You have a little boy/ girl in their crucial growing up years? You need the Suran to continue giving you the hormonal boost to get taller, leaner and stronger.

2. You are not old but have started looking older than your age, your skin sags, there is pigmentation and rough skin: Suran comes to your rescue with its isoflavones to give your skin a taut, smooth and soft appearance.

3. You have a big stomach, your digestion is unpredictable and you have full-blown Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)? Suran helps rebuild your digestive processes and helps provide for the gut-friendly bacteria.

4. Cancer, heart diseases, obesity or diabetes? Suran has the right mix of fibre, minerals, vitamins and phytonutrients to help you tide over your condition.

Tip: Don’t forget to add Kokum or amsul when cooking.