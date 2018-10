Starfruit is well-known for its sweet and sour taste and for its high nutritional value. © Shutterstock

Starfruit is well-known for its sweet and sour taste and for its high nutritional value. It is called by various names across the world. The shape of the fruit is a five-point star and it is yellowish in colour. Starfruit can be eaten along with the skin. This fruit have two types, a sweeter one (large) and a sour one (small). The sour ones are available from the end of summer to the middle of winter and the sweet ones are available from summer to autumn.

Starfruit contains all the essential minerals such as vitamin C, protein, potassium, magnesium, sodium, vitamin A, calcium and iron. It also contains fibre, carbohydrates and calories which makes it a low-calorie fruit. Starfruit contains high amounts of antioxidants like gallic acid, quercetin, polyphenolic compounds, and epicatechin. However, here in this article, we have mentioned the health benefits of starfruit.

Boosts immunity

Starfruit helps to boost the immune system to fight against fever, cough, sore throat, ulcers as the fruit contains a large amount of vitamin C. To increase the production of white blood cells and to keep your immune system function properly have a glass of starfruit smoothie in the morning.

Promotes heart health

Starfruit helps to maintain the blood pressure as it contains a good amount of potassium and sodium. This fruit also ensures healthy blood flow and regular heartbeat.

Good for weight loss

It is low in calorie content. Starfruit also contains fibre which keeps your stomach full. It also aids in shedding those extra pounds by speeding up your metabolism. The higher the metabolism, the easier it is to lose weight and the more calories you to burn.

Improves digestion

This fruit helps to keep your digestive tract healthy as it contains fibre. Through the digestive tract, it stimulates the stool which relieves diarrhoea, constipation, cramping, and bloating. Furthermore, starfruit has anti-inflammatory properties which help to treat stomach ulcers as well.

Cures skin problems

Starfruit prevents skin diseases as it possesses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Several skin conditions can be prevented by eating starfruit.