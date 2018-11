Think green tea is majorly hyped? Think again. Green tea comes loaded with a number of health benefits. If you haven’t started including green tea in your diet yet, you must! Bala Sarda – Founder, Vahdam Teas, acquaints us with some of the important health benefits of green tea:

 Green Tea can boost exercise endurance. Scientists have found that the catechins (antioxidants) in green tea extract increase the body’s ability to burn fat as fuel, which accounts for improved muscle endurance.

 Drinking green tea could help reduce the risk of heart attack and diabetes.

 The antioxidants in green tea helps in protecting against various types of cancers.

 It is hydrating to the body despite the caffeine content in it.

 Drinking green tea is linked with a lower risk of Parkinson’s disease too in older people. When considered with other factors like smoking, physical activity, age and body mass index, regular tea drinking was associated with a lowered risk of Parkinson’s disease in both men and women.

 It provides protection from ultraviolet rays. We know its important to limit exposure to UV rays. Green tea may actually act as a back up sunscreen!

 Green tea could keep waist circumference in check. In one study, participants who regularly consumed hot tea had lower waist circumference and lower BMI than non-consuming participants.

 Tea can help the body recover from radiation. One study found that tea helped protect against cellular degeneration upon exposure to radiation, while another found that tea can help skin bounce back post exposure.

 Green tea has been found to improve bone mineral density and strength.