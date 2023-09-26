Top Ways To Eat Right And Tackle Lifestyle Diseases Among Young Indians

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
The rise of urban lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits and deteriorating environmental parameters have led to younger Indians suffering from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol and heart issues. According to the latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR-INDIAB-17) study, the prevalence of diabetes was found to be 11 4%, the prevalence of prediabetes was 15 3%, hypertension prevalence was 35 5%, and the prevalence of dyslipidaemia (deranged lipid profile) was 81 2%. Regular check-ups can bring awareness and prevention to curb the spread of these lifestyle diseases. A big step in managing health lies in eating the right food. Small, consistent, proactive steps can help address the health issues. Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietitian and Founder of Nurture Health Solutions, Saffola 40 Under 40 Nutrition Partner,share tips to kick-start your journey towards a better and healthier future.
Some easy ways to adopt whole grain over processed food include substituting bread, pasta or noodles made from refined flour (maida) with healthier options such as oats, whole wheat or broken wheat (daila). Opt for Daliya Upma instead of Rava Upma, or choose millet-based recipes for breakfast or quick snacks. Include oats in your smoothies/ smoothie bowls, and instead of using bread crumbs or semolina, use coarsely ground oats as a coating for cutlets and patties. Choose wraps made from whole wheat flour instead of refined flour.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information