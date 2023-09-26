Top Ways To Eat Right And Tackle Lifestyle Diseases Among Young Indians

It's time to kick-start your journey towards a better and healthier future.

The rise of urban lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits and deteriorating environmental parameters have led to younger Indians suffering from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cholesterol and heart issues. According to the latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR-INDIAB-17) study, the prevalence of diabetes was found to be 11 4%, the prevalence of prediabetes was 15 3%, hypertension prevalence was 35 5%, and the prevalence of dyslipidaemia (deranged lipid profile) was 81 2%. Regular check-ups can bring awareness and prevention to curb the spread of these lifestyle diseases. A big step in managing health lies in eating the right food. Small, consistent, proactive steps can help address the health issues. Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietitian and Founder of Nurture Health Solutions, Saffola 40 Under 40 Nutrition Partner,share tips to kick-start your journey towards a better and healthier future.

Portion Control

Mending our eating habits through portion control or choosing to eat a healthy amount of particular food without overeating is the way to start the journey to being healthy. It not only aids in digestion but also keeps you feeling energized throughout the day. Additionally, it helps monitor and control blood sugar levels.

Opt for smaller plates, bowls and measuring cups to help control portion. Instead of eating or drinking directly from packets or bottles, portion out your foods, especially when it comes to desserts and sugary beverages, into a bowl, plate or glass to maintain standard portion sizes. Chew your food well, instead of eating it in a hurry and use your plate as a portion guide, i.e. eat plate of non-starchy vegetables and fruits, plate of protein foods and plate of whole grain foods for a balanced meal.

Further, drinking water before you start the meal is an excellent method to distinguish between hunger and thirst and prevent overeating. Check food labels for what the manufacturer suggests as a serving and, if available, calories per serving. Finally, be mindful of your needs, especially in gatherings. Classify whether it's a craving, genuine hunger or a social formality. Also, avoid finishing food leftover from someone else's meal.

Whole Grain Over Processed Foods

Some easy ways to adopt whole grain over processed food include substituting bread, pasta or noodles made from refined flour (maida) with healthier options such as oats, whole wheat or broken wheat (daila). Opt for Daliya Upma instead of Rava Upma, or choose millet-based recipes for breakfast or quick snacks. Include oats in your smoothies/ smoothie bowls, and instead of using bread crumbs or semolina, use coarsely ground oats as a coating for cutlets and patties. Choose wraps made from whole wheat flour instead of refined flour.

