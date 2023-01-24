Top 5 Healthy Soups For Winter Season

SOUPS for the Chills By Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla

We can feel the winter chills; this is when we look for warm, comforting foods. Soups can rightly qualify this! It is a quick nutrient dense drink. Soups are light, filling and healthy. We have various soups for the veggies or protein they are made with and the kind of mixer used, such as cornstarch, refined flour, cream, milk, oat and barley. A soup can be as nourishing as you make it or calorie-dense with the wrong ingredients. Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla further suggests the recipe for a healthy soup:

This would be a mix of protein + fibre + low-fat milk, barley or oats flour used for thickening, which can be infused with herbs, spices and bone broth to make it more delicious. It is best to avoid cornstarch, refined flour (maida) or cream in the soups since they can lead to an insulin spike and weight gain, completely altering the beneficial aspect of the soup.

Can A Hearty Bowl Of Soup Replace A Meal?

Nutritionist Karishma Chawla explains, "Well, a soup by itself is a healthy food considering its made with vegetable stock, good lean protein with bone broth (to increase its functionality) with a dash of herbs and spices. But not regularly since it depends on the bio-individuality of the body and may also lead to insufficient carbohydrates and fiber In the meal."

Top 5 Healthy Soups

Chicken soup: A good protein source. Proteins are the body's building blocks and go a long way in structuring and functioning the body. Also, qualifying a complete protein enhances skin, hair and nail health! Mushroom soup is a good source of iodine, copper and selenium. It helps strengthen the immune system, lowering cholesterol and reducing obesity. Broccoli soup:Green cauliflower is an excellent source of antioxidants, rich in vitamin C and calcium and has anti-cancer properties Drumstick soup: High in calcium, a portion of good bone food, and helps people with osteoporosis. Spinach soup: a good source of iron and folic acid; you can add a dash of lime for better iron absorption.