State Of Your Plate: 4 Healthy Mithaai Swaps That You Can Try This Season

Celebrate Festivals By Savouring Your Favourite Meals Without Compromising On Health.

Amid the festivities, while the streets are enveloped with cheer and joy, Indian homes are illuminated with traditional sweets worth crores. Yet, have we ever thought of brightening our health similarly? Sahil Bansal, co-founder & CEO of Fitelo, shares that Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrates joy, family gatherings, and delicious food. The average Indian consumes about 1 kilogram of sweets during Diwali. Some of the most popular sweets, such as gulab jamun and motichoor laddu, are deep-fried and contain high sugar and fat levels.

State Of Your Plate

Fitelo's recent nationwide study, 'State of Your Plate,' also indicated that family get-togethers (57%) and festive occasions (44%) are the most difficult moments that lead to emotional eating and people giving up on their health goals. Besides, the report indicated that 57% of people celebrate their achievements with high-sugar, high-salt, and high-fat foods, such as samosas, Chole Bhature, kebabs, and Gulaab Jamun.

Sweetness Of Diwali

Given that the impact of our food choices during this festive season can run deep and often affect our overall well-being, we must not forget the sweetness of our well-being while we embrace the sweetness of Diwali. Shockingly, an estimated 101 million people in India are living with diabetes. At the same time, the country also faces a rising trend in obesity, with more than half of the world's population estimated to be living with either overweight or obesity by 2035.

This Festive Season

Let us all adopt a healthy lifestyle and be more mindful about our dietary choices. Here are some interesting Mithaai swaps that individuals can look at this Diwali (one piece of each sweet is compared):

Sohan papdi contains 160 calories and 15 grams of sugar. For 90 calories and 10 grams of sugar, people can enjoy kalakand. Moongdal barfi has about 180 calories and 26 grams of sugar, but you can swap it for Kaju Katli, which has only 45 calories and 5 grams of sugar. Motichoor laddu has 140 calories and 5 grams of sugar. For a lower-calorie option, try coconut laddu, which has 100 calories and 14 grams of sugar. People can enjoy a spongy Rasgulla with about 170 calories instead of Gulab Jamun with 260 calories.

This festive season, focus on foods that naturally contain sugars. Processed sugar can have detrimental effects on your health. Use natural sweeteners like dates, figs, jaggery, and honey for your Diwali sweets.

Summary

Besides, enjoy your festive favourites by serving them in smaller portions to savour the taste without overindulging. Eat according to your body's hunger and satiation signals, and make conscious decisions about what and how much you eat. Smaller plates, bowls, and utensils help control portion sizes visually. Diwali is a time for celebration; it doesn't have to compromise your health. Following these tips, you can enjoy Diwali treats without sacrificing taste or health.