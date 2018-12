You need to learn how to say no to junk food © Shutterstock

No matter how hard you try to lose weight, it is easy to fall prey to junk food. But giving into junk food is one major step backwards as far as your weight loss goal is concerned. Here are some simple tips by dietician Nishi Grover that will help you say no to junk food:

Change how you shop: Look at your grocery list. Do you really need double cream? And the chips? If something isn’t within arm’s reach, you’ll think twice about stepping out of the house and going and buying it. De-addiction programmes use the same philosophy. If there are no cigarettes around then what is a smoker going to smoke? Nothing.

Ditch and replace: Clean your larder and fridge. Ditch all the food that is not on your diet. This doesn’t mean you have an empty kitchen. Replace every unhealthy and high-calorie food item with something healthier. The next time hunger strikes you will be eating a granola bar instead of a chocolate one.

Eat before you step out: Hunger strikes at the most unlikeliest of places, and if your stomach is empty you’re going to step up to the next chaatwalla and go beserk.

Recognise your hunger patterns: If you know you get hungry around 5 pm, then keep a snack handy. An apple and a glass of water will do the trick. Most times we feel a false sense of hunger. This happens when you’re dehydrated. The next time you’re hungry, try having a glass of water and see you’re really hungry or not.

Positive reinforcement works: if temptation is grinding you thin, remind yourself of your goal, and the benefits that come with it and how good you’ll feel when you achieve it. The next time you want food to make you feel happy, switch it with something else that makes you happy. Your brain will start prioritizing this pleasure habit over food.

With inputs from The Bridal Diet by Nishi Grover