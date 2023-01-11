Sesame Seeds For Winter: Why Are They Good For Health?

Another reason these sweet dishes are often eaten during the colder seasons is because they can help satisfy cravings for warm, comforting foods. For example, Til Ka Laddoo is made with sesame seeds, which are believed to have warming properties and can help to boost the immune system.

Know How Sesame Seeds Benefits In Winter

Different types of sesame seeds and their benefits: The three main types are typically black, white, and red. Vitamins A, B1, B6, and other nutrients like calcium, iron, and vital minerals are in large quantities in sesame seeds. Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, shares that the best part of sesame is that it contains sesamin and sesamolin, two strong fibres that lower cholesterol.

Sesame Seeds For Winter

What is the most suitable time to consume sesame seeds? Additionally, in winter, sesame seeds aid in the prevention and treatment of a few other health issues. For example, during the winter, the body is kept warm by using sesame, which is known to be a type of fibre that can generate heat.

Sesame Used In Dishes

How much sesame seeds should you consume per day? The oldest oilseed is sesame, one of the world's oldest plants. It is indigenous to India and is used in many different Indian dishes. Sesame seeds, however, are best consumed in the winter because of their high oil and fat content.

Cholesterol Levels

Due to their 41% polyunsaturated fat content, sesame seeds can help lower cholesterol levels. A study found that polyunsaturated fats are beneficial for lowering cholesterol. But, of course, you know that lower cholesterol equals a healthy heart.

Winter Festivities

Winter festivals like Makar Sankranti and Lohri feature traditional foods containing sesame seeds. In religious traditions, sesame seeds are also connected to longevity and wealth.

Heart Health

But there's more to it. Plant compounds with cholesterol-lowering properties can be found in sesame seeds. Therefore, consume a til ka laddu to maintain heart health.

Conclusion

Sesame contains vitamins E, B6, iron, copper, and fibre. In addition, we can naturally stay warm and healthy by eating til during the winter because they are rich in calcium and healthy fats.