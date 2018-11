In India, there are a number of highly nutritious foods that could be clubbed under the tag superfoods due to the many health benefits they offer. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who advises Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and others on what to eat and not to eat, tells us why we must include these Indian superfoods in our daily diet.

1) Sugarcane: Sugarcane is in season right now. You could chew it, juice, make it into jaggery, lal shakar, sugar, khadi sakhar — the versatility is endless. It helps you replenish your liver during jaundice. You could have it as a mid-meal. You could chew or juice it fresh. Mid-morning is the best time to have sugarcane. It is a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals, very much safe for diabetics too. Sugarcane works as an excellent detox for both the body and the brain. It makes for a good, natural recovery drink and works wonders in adolescents and teenagers.

2) Ber – It strengthens the immune system (great for kids who fall sick frequently) and improves the diversity of our diet.

3) Chincha or tamarind – This is a great digestive. Even the seeds make for a smashing drink when mixed with buttermilk. It even makes it to the UNFAO’s list of Neglected and Under-utilised species (NUS).

4) Amla or Indian gooseberry – It is the king of winters. It fights infections with its high levels of Vitamin C. You can have it by itself, or as chyawanprash, sherbet or even a moramba or sweet homemade jam.

5. Til Gul – This is a winter delicacy with essential fatty acids. There is a reason why it is eaten during winters. It provides heat to the body and keeps it warm during the cold weather while providing it with other health benefits.