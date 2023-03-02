Ragi To Makhana: Tasty Yet Healthy Snacks For Health-Conscious People

Keep your new year's resolutions tight this year with satisfying and healthy snacks without having to cheat!

As we move forward with 2023, abiding by the New year's resolutions has always been a colossal task for all of us. We begin with lots of zeal and effort, but making significant lifestyle changes has always been an overhaul for all of us, particularly when it comes to our diet. Of course, you must have jotted down your New Year's resolutions, including hitting the gym, accomplishing fitness goals or reading that book, avoiding cheat meals, etc. Unfortunately, studies reveal that sudden abrupt changes to your diet at the cusp of a New Year can be challenging to stick to. Many people quickly fall into old habits within the first month due to lacking motivation.

Healthy Snacking Alternatives

Additionally, thanks to the winter season and the chilly atmosphere, we all tend to feel more hungry but cannot afford to neglect our health despite our daily routine. While hitting the gym, hanging out with our friends, and spending quality time with our loved ones, one can quickly think of mindless snacking or giving in to junk food. Many tasty yet healthy snacking alternatives are available in the market these days. We all enjoy Ready-to-eat snacks since they are ideal for those tiny hunger pangs that don't cause us to feel guilty or concerned about our health.

Ready-To-Eat Snacks

Ready-to-eat tasty yet healthy snack options are something we all crave for. So sticking to your diet while enjoying these yummy snacking variants that are guilt-free, tasty, and healthy is recommended. Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur shares a few healthy alternatives to help you stay consistent with your New Year's resolutions diet without compromising crunch, taste and health!

Ragi (finger millet) and Makhana (fox nuts) are the most healthy and trending superfoods.

Ragi, being gluten-free, is rich in proteins, calcium, iron, magnesium, and fibre. As a result, it acts as a natural weight loss agent, reverses skin ageing, prevents diabetes, and is suitable for gut health.

On the other hand, Makhanas (fox nuts) also help maintain kidney and heart health. It is also ideal for diabetic patients. In addition, it detoxifies your liver and helps you lose weight.

Ragi Chips And Roasted Makhanas

Health-conscious individuals always seek food options that suit their fast-paced life and ensure pressure-free snacking habits. Savoury options like Munchiez will keep you hooked as they are available in lip-smacking flavours that are tasty and crunchy. Furthermore, Superfood innovations such as Saffola Ragi Chips and Roasted Makhanas can be incorporated into your salads, curries, and chatpata chaat recipes. Happiness is served in a bowl when one promptly includes these superfoods with zero compromises on taste and health!

