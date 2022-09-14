Plant-Based Meat: How Does It Improve Gut Health Naturally?

Plant-Based Meat: Growing Consumer Trend For Sustainable Food Options

Plant-based diets have been gaining momentum in India in the past few years. However, as a predominantly vegetarian country, India has still fallen behind in producing and distributing plant-based meats. Vegetarian options have always been readily available, but a healthier approach to health and wellness, like plant-based diets, is only being brought into the limelight. People's understanding of a plant-based diet is rapidly changing as they dive deeper into how to get the best from their food, and that's where unprocessed meats fit in perfectly. Designed and innovated to taste like meat but made with the goodness of meatless protein and vegetable substitutes, India will soon be moving closer to consumers choosing a plant-based diet over processed meat. A plant-based diet is a right way to fuel your body with nutrients to which an imbalanced diet contributes. Sujatha Stephen, Nutritionist & Consultant, Continental Greenbird, shares how plant-based meat improves gut health.

Plant-Based Diet Consumption

Consuming a plant-based diet and shifting towards an all plant-based diet gives your body the chance to tank up on all the necessary nutrients for optimum functioning. Although the environment is the only thing benefiting from consumers switching to plant-based meats, your body will also thank you. Studies show that consuming a plant-based diet fuels your immune system by increasing the levels of vitamins and minerals in your system. Plant phytochemicals and antioxidants help your body stay healthy and balanced, making you feel like the healthiest version of yourself. Consuming plant-based meats have been shown to strengthen the immune system to protect you against many illnesses caused by an imbalanced diet. A plant-based diet holds essential nutrients that help decrease inflammation and reduce the harmful effects of malnourishment.

Plant-Based Diet And Carbon Emission

A diet rich in fruit and vegetables has a 21% lower risk of stroke, as cited in a study published in June 2014. However, your body isn't the only thing that suffers from consuming meat; the environment suffers as much. Carbon is emitted through the process of raising a land animal and continues throughout the entire process of animal agriculture. By shifting to a plant-based diet, your carbon footprint reduces by 40%, over one metric ton per year!

Shifting To A Plant-Based Diet

Switch to a plant-based diet that fuels your body throughout the day. The fibre-rich nutrients in plants contribute to healthy functioning in the human body. In addition, fuelling your body with plant-based meats helps improve your gut's health, taking nutrients from the rest of your food and making digestion easier. In addition, if people can slowly move towards a plant-based diet, it would end the damage caused by the meat industry and genetic illnesses in humans caused by the toxins and drugs passed through meat into our bodies.

Plant-Based Meat: Sustainable Diet

For non-vegetarians, plant-based products can help them switch to a sustainable diet without giving up on meat's taste, feel and texture. One such offering in the market is Greenbird, which offers plant-based meat varieties made from Green peas, Chickpea, and in and soya. Their Chicken-like nuggets, Chicken-like seekh kebab, Chicken-like sausage, and Mutton-like keema give the same taste experience as meat but without cruelty to animals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you are helping the environment by switching to a plant-based diet and plant-based meat and protecting your body from numerous diseases and health conditions. Try out a plant-based diet, and your body will thank you in every way possible. Give your body the power it requires to get through the daily hustle and bustle and live a long healthy life.