Plant-Based Meat: A Healthy And Flavourful Alternative To Animal Fat

Researchers everywhere are working to identify innovative methods to enhance plant proteins for various crop varieties to create better options and develop plant-based meats.

Plant-based meat is trending in the Global Food Industry. With increased health consciousness and many individuals shifting to a Vegan Diet, demand for plant-based meat continues to rise. The Indian Plant-based meat market is in its very early stages but is witnessing expansion. Unlike meat obtained from cattle, plant-based meat uses vegetal material. Plant-based meat is composed of protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, and water, similar to animal meat. With the translation of creating plant-based meat having the same nutritional value as meat obtained from cattle from theory into practice, the market is now moving to innovate and create plant-based meat that looks, cooks, and tastes like conventional meat. Chef Chaitanya Kumar, Head of Department, Food Production, Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management, shares everything about the healthy alternative to animal fat

Protein In Plant-Based Meat

Protein is a vital ingredient in plant-based meat. Soy protein is the most -commonly used and preferred source of plant protein known for delivering the taste and texture closest to cattle and poultry meat. Since it has been in use for decades, focused research and development have enhanced the product by improving the texturization process to make it more appealing to the masses. Pea protein is another fastest-growing segment in the plant-based market because it offers the best balance of essential amino acids required for humans. Proteins are composed of nine amino acids, and these nine amino acids are vital for the nourishment of humans.

Amino Acids

On the other hand, plant foods are sources of incomplete proteins meaning they are low in certain amino acids. But, pea protein is among the few sources of protein that contains eight amino acids in sufficient quantity and has a lower concentration of only one, methionine. So, even though it is not an ideal choice, it works great in combination with other protein sources.

Processing Plant-Based Meat

The challenge in creating a meat alternative is often achieving the right texture. For example, soy protein is globular, while actual meat protein is fibrous, so food manufacturers have to alter the molecular structure of soy by using the denaturation process. It involves exposing the soy protein to heat, acid or a solvent and then running the mixture through a food extruder, altering it to the desired shape. When the molecules are denatured, they unfurl and become fibrous. These molecules can then be held together with a gel, such as carrageenan or a xanthan gum, which will also contain a little water, and the resultant product is something similar to meat.

Flavour And Mouth Feel

Fat is a vital influencer of flavour and mouth feel in any dish. It provides a decadent and succulent mouth-feel and is responsible for flavour release. In addition, it activates a part of the brain known as the gustatory cortex, which is responsible for our perception of flavour and aroma.

So far, plant-based meat creators have used coconut oil as a healthy and flavourful alternative to animal fat. But, coconut oil liquefies at a considerably lower temperature than animal fat. This property of coconut oil leads to a food experience that starts with a succulent and flavourful bite that wears off quickly.

One solution to this dilemma devised by some plant-based meat creators is to use a combination of oils of plant origin, such as sunflower or canola oils, to raise the melting temperature and extend the flavour release.

Pros And Cons Of Consuming Plant-Based Meat

Pro: Healthy Mind, Body And Planet

Over time extensive research has been conducted to explore the health benefits of switching to plant-based options. The consumption of plant-based meat may benefit your overall health and heart in the long run, as it contains a smaller quantity of LDL cholesterol compared to poultry or cattle or poultry meat. Other than this, the reduced consumption of meat from animal sources will not only relieve the guilty conscience of individuals but also work to secure a sustainable future.

Con: Added Sodium

While selecting plant-based meat over animal meat does have its advantages. The consumption of plant-based meat also increases your sodium intake, which would not be the case if the meat came from animal sources. The average quantity of sodium in plant-based meat products is generally under 500 milligrams (mg) per 100 grams of the product. But some options have shown to hold up to 1,200 mg of sodium per 100 g.

Con: Might Lack Essential Nutrients

Animal-based meat products also inherently contain certain essential nutrients that plants usually lack. For example, the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics study issued 37 different plant-based minced meat products and found that most of the products had less protein, zinc, and vitamin B12as opposed to meat.

The Future Of Plant-Based Meat

With the growing need for adopting sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the future of Plant-Based meat is exceedingly optimistic. At this point, food scientists have only started to discover the true potential of plant-based meat. Researchers everywhere are working to identify innovative methods to enhance plant proteins for various crop varieties to create better options and develop plant-based meats. This space in the culinary world is still in its nascency with promising prospects.

The conclusion, therefore, is that unless plant-based products are enriched with nutrients, the end consumer may develop nutritional deficiencies and related health conditions over a long time.

