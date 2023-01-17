New Year Immunity: 4 Foods To Stay Immune Against Omicron XBB

With the revelation of a new Omicron XBB variety, you should be aware of foods that can help boost your immune system.

The COVID outbreak made us realize how crucial it is to have our immune systems prepared for the worst. With the revelation of a new Omicron XBB variety, Dr Archana Batra, a Dietician and a Certified Diabetes Educator, shares foods that can help boost your immune system.

Sunflower Seeds

The name may sound fancy, but so are the benefits. Zinc and selenium in these seeds serve an essential role in the immune system, assisting the body in maintaining and developing immune cells. Vitamin B1, also known as thiamin in sunflower seeds, converts food to form enzymes that provide energy, keeping you active throughout the day. In addition, these seeds are exceptionally high in phosphorus and magnesium, as well as vitamins B-6 and E. Soak them overnight, remove the shells and add to your breakfast cereal.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is enriched with probiotics, which are helpful microorganisms that improve digestion. The microbes help convert organic acids to glucose, accelerating the metabolization of proteins, carbs, fibre and other nutrients. This allows optimal nutrient absorption, which benefits the immune system's development. All this encourages healthy digestion and helps to avoid gastrointestinal infections. Yoghurt is also believed to lower cholesterol levels.

Tip:Avoid yoghurt with added sugars. Add natural sweeteners like jaggery and honey for sweetness.

Shellfish

If you enjoy seafood, you must enjoy shellfish. Shellfish are not typically associated with immunity but are high in zinc. Zinc is required for our immune cells to operate correctly. In addition, mussels and clams contain Vitamin B-12, which helps increase energy levels and cognitive health. They are also vital in vitamin C, iron, selenium, and potassium, reducing cell damage risk.

Tip:Do not consume more than 6 -8 pieces of any shellfish.

Ginger And Garlic

Ginger and Garlic are the most common Indian kitchen ingredients that guarantee an immune boost. Ginger and Garlic both have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. The gingerol and shogaol in ginger help to prevent infections and are effective against respiratory. While garlic contains sulfur-containing elements such as allicin, it helps boost the percentage of virus-fighting T-cells in your system.

With these foods in your kitchen, your immune system is ready to combat diseases.