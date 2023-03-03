NEVER Ever Keep These 9 Food Items In Your Fridge

Dr Preet Pal Thakur lists nine foods that should not be kept in the refrigerator.

Refrigeration is essential for slowing the growth of pathogenic and spoilage bacteria, which can aggravate foodborne illness or degrade food quality. Proper food storage increases the shelf life, determined by the food type, packaging, and storage conditions, particularly the temperature maintained in a refrigerator. However, not all food items should be stored in the fridge as freezing temperatures can significantly reduce the quality, taste, and colour of the food and cause illness in you and your loved ones. Dr Preet Pal Thakur, Co-Founder of Glamyo Health, shares a list of 9 foods that should not be kept in the fridge:

Potatoes: The most versatile food item potatoes, which can be used in almost any meal should not be kept in the refrigerator. Potatoes will become unpleasantly sweet and gritty due to their starches being broken down by cold temperatures. However, when kept in a dark, cool area outside the fridge, the quality of the potatoes can be preserved for several weeks.

Bread: Although it has been claimed that the refrigerator can help prevent the bread from moulding, the humidity of the appliance dries out the bread, leaving you with bland, dry slices. If you are afraid the homemade loaf you worked so hard on doesn't go to waste, freeze it for use over a few weeks.

Bananas: Bananas stored inside a fridge won't continue to ripen. To ripen properly, a banana needs warmer temperatures, between 15-20 C. In this case, keep the green bananas you purchased on the counter. Only once they are ripe can they be stored in the freezer or refrigerator for future use.

Onions: It is advised not to keep onions in the refrigerator as they will allow moisture retention and become mushy and mouldy. Also, cold temperatures decrease the flavour of onions and alter their texture. Instead, onions must be stored in a dry place like a cabinet or a pantry.

Coffee: Coffee would lose its authentic flavour and smell if kept in a fridge. In addition, the scent of the coffee powder would be absorbed by the other foods kept in the refrigerator. Alternatively, save your favourite coffee from the sun's glare in the pantry.

Fresh herbs: Herbal plants like basil, thyme, and parsley lose some aromas and become drier in a fridge or freezer. To maintain their freshness, fill a small container with room-temperature water and keep the stems on the countertop.

Butter: It's no secret that pairing hot toast with cold butter spills everywhere. So leaving butter out overnight to keep it soft enough to spread the following day is appropriate if you enjoy buttered toast as part of your morning ritual.

It's no secret that pairing hot toast with cold butter spills everywhere. So leaving butter out overnight to keep it soft enough to spread the following day is appropriate if you enjoy buttered toast as part of your morning ritual. Honey: Honey stored in the fridge becomes less enjoyable as it decreases flavour. Storing the honey in a cold and dry place like a cabinet would keep its taste, flavour, and texture intact.