Mindful Eating To Organic Food: 5 Tips Will Help You Maintain A Balance

Make these five nutrition-driven changes in 2023 to keep up with your health resolutions for the year.

Making healthy lifestyle changes by quitting harmful habits and improving your well-being is excellent. Many people across the globe celebrate the New Year by committing to a healthier lifestyle. Doing more exercise, losing weight, and adopting a more nutritious diet are among the most common new-year resolutions. While only some individuals genuinely follow through on their decisions, there are some things you can do to improve your health in the next year and reach your health objectives. These five suggestions by Minal Shah, Senior Nutrition Therapist at Fortis Hospital Mulund, will help you maintain a balance so that 2023 can be your finest year. From mindful eating and having organic food to taking pauses throughout the day.

You can also follow these dietary changes:

Consuming more plant-based food, nuts, seeds, and olive oil

Choosing water instead of sweetened beverages

Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks.

Consuming less processed and red meat

Reduce your intake of sugar.

Switch to organic food: Organic foods are grown without pesticides or other unnatural substances. Foods that have received organic certification offer confidence that they follow the set standards. By buying organic food, you may avoid having any chemical residue on your items and have access to healthier options that haven't been exposed to pesticides or other potentially harmful chemicals. Organic food consumption also aids local farmers and the environment. Eat healthier, avoid junk food: Your general health can be significantly impacted by making a deliberate decision to eat healthier. Consider putting more of an emphasis on foods that are high in nutrients, like whole grains, legumes, and fruit. Another critical aspect of maintaining health is avoiding processed and junk meals. Load up on fruits and veggies: Fruits and vegetables lower your risk of developing heart disease, high blood pressure, and several malignancies. Keep your meals colourful by adding-in different types of veggies and fruits. Also, make the utmost of the seasonal fruits. Choose better fats: Your risk of heart disease can increase if you consume saturated and trans fats.

But, of course, you need some fat. Healthy fats in plant-based foods like Olive oil, nuts, seeds, and Avocados are crucial for cell growth and energy production. So eat Almonds instead of chips and cook with Olive oil to increase the number of healthy fats in your diet.