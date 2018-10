Matcha tea is a form of green tea and it comes from the plant, Camellia sinensis. © Shutterstock

Tea is one of the best beverages. However, recently matcha tea is in great demand. Nowadays, it is also available in most of the health stores and coffee shops.

What is matcha tea?

Matcha tea is a form of green tea and it comes from the plant, Camellia sinensis. Mostly people of Japan and China enjoy this tea for hundreds of years. This tea is much stronger than the regular tea.

How to prepare matcha tea?

Take a small sifter, then sift 1 to 2 teaspoon of matcha powder into a cup. Add 2 cups hot water and whisk vigorously until the tea is frothy. Enjoy your favourite tea.

Now, here we will discuss about the benefits of matcha tea:

Helps in weight loss: By revving up your metabolism to increase the energy expenditure and boost fat burning matcha green tea speeds up the weight loss process. Drink matcha tea during moderate exercise increased to burn fat more quickly.

Good for dental health: Yes, a cup of matcha tea will keep your teeth healthy because of its antibacterial properties that reduce the growth of bad bacteria in your mouth. So, for proper dental care drink matcha tea.

Protects the liver: If you drink matcha tea regularly it can help protect the liver from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and it will also reduce the liver enzymes as higher levels of these enzymes causes liver damage. So, by drinking matcha tea protect your liver as well as kidneys.

Protects the heart: Matcha tea lowers the levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides. It also prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol. Drink matcha tea along with a healthy diet to keep your heart healthy.

Stabilizes free radical damage: Matcha tea helps in stabilizing harmful free radicals that damage the cells because it is high in natural antioxidants, mainly catechins. The tea releases all the nutrients including the antioxidants in it when the matcha powder is added to hot water. The amount of catechins in matcha is higher than other types of green tea.