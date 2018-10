Pineberries are healthier than the red strawberries. They are basically white strawberries. Pineberries has been created after the cross-breeding of 2 types of strawberries. They are a rich source of antioxidants and have other health benefits as well. These white strawberries can be mixed with yoghurt for breakfast or can be eaten as a snack. People can also choose to consume a glass of pineberry smoothie or pineberries can be added to a fruit salad. Here we are going to discuss about the immense benefits of pineberries.

Boosts the immune system

Pineberries can boost the immune system in humans because they are the primary sources of vitamin C and having an adequate amount of antioxidants. This will prevent the occurrence of a common cold, allergies, flu, etc and will help in fighting the bacteria. Thus having a bowl of pineberries daily can keep the doctor at bay. To develop a strong immunity system people can add it to their smoothies or with yoghurt.

Improves digestive health

We suffer from indigestion, bloating, etc due to an improper digestive system. To keep a check on the digestive system of the body it is necessary to include a sufficient amount of fibre in the everyday diet. Having an adequate amount of fibre prevents digestive problems and also controls the appetite and gives a feeling of satiety. So, in the evening or mid-morning having a bowl of pineberry can improve the digestive system and can also reduce the craving for fast foods.

Promotes heart health

People those who are suffering from cardiac ailments must add pineberries to their regular diet as they are a rich source of potassium. They are considered as the vital nutrient for a healthy heart. The blood pressure can be kept under check with the help of potassium. And normal blood pressure can help a person to live a healthy life. Thus pineberries improve heart health and can aid in regulating blood pressure.