World Food Day: Healthy Eating Habits In The Elderly To Maintain Longevity

Here are a few healthy eating tips to help you know what's best for your older loved one.

World Food Day 2022: To maintain and achieve a healthy weight and feel better, you must eat nutritious meals and exercise regularly. Moreover, you could realize that exercising and eating healthier can make it easier to manage your demanding, busy life and be there for those dependent on you. Therefore, eating healthy is essential to keep oneself active to improve well-being and feel great. This 'mantra of life' implies to all, irrespective of age, gender, topography and many other factors. And for the senior elders of our society,' eat healthy to stay fit must be followed just like a religious holy book. As you grow older, you undergo many changes, and you may need to adapt your lifestyle for healthy ageing. Healthy eating and regular physical activity are fundamental to good health at any age. Making appropriate lifestyle choices may also avert health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO of Vesta Elder Care, shares a few healthy eating tips to help you know what's best for your older loved one:

Choose high-fibre foods such as fruits, beans, whole-grain loaves of bread and cereals, unsalted nuts and seeds, vividly coloured vegetables (like green beans), and beans. To retain your bones healthy and strong as you age, consume low-fat or fat-free milk, milk products, or nondairy soy, almond, rice, or other beverages with added vitamin D and calcium. Skip the fried meals. Drink fluids all day long. You can feel less thirsty as you age, but your body still requires fluids to be hydrated and maintain regularity.

Types Of Foods And Drinks Needed For Elderly

Your body requires fewer calories as you age, but you still need the same amount of nutrients. So, it would be best to concentrate on eating foods high in nutrients. Foods that are high in nutrients pack more of the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients your body needs into fewer calories. So, increase your intake of nutrient-dense foods and liquids. Older people should "eat the rainbow of foods" since they are full of nutrients, including:

Veggies and fruits Fat-free or low-fat milk; milk products; or nondairy soy, almond, rice, or other drinks with additional vitamin D and calcium. Whole grains, such as oats, whole-grain bread, and brown rice. Poultry, eggs, lean meats, and shellfish If you are tolerant and aren't allergic to beans, peas, unsalted almonds, and seeds, they can be your partners in healthy living.

What To Avoid?

Some foods and beverages have many calories but few essential nutrients your body needs. Therefore, you must focus on avoiding or consuming less of these. Added sugars, solid fats, and salt ( in packaged foods ) hold many calories but don't provide a healthy amount of nutrients. It will be a wise choice to limit these foods and drinks, such as:

sugar-sweetened beverages and foods foods prepared with solid fats like butter, lard, margarine, and shortening foods with a lot of salt and additional fat (like butter or lard) (sodium)

Conclusion

The quantity of food and drinks you consume daily depends on your weight, age, metabolism, sex, and physical activity. Predominantly, men require more calories than women. However, at all ages, adults who are more physically active may need to consume more calories than those who are less active.

You may like to read