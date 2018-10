We generally wake up in the morning, take a quick shower, grab a quick bite and rush to work. But now you need to change the routine a bit, instead of having some solid food start drinking something healthy in the morning. As our body does not get enough fluid during the night when we sleep, thus it is important to hydrate our system in the morning. But avoid drinking coffee or tea. Here is a list of healthy drink you can consume once you get up in the morning.

Jeera Water

Cumin seeds or jeera are known for their digestion-boosting properties. It can help accelerate the digestion process, thereby helping to fight stomach issues and stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes. Jeera water also helps to improve your energy levels in the morning. Add 1 teaspoon of jeera to a cup of water and boil it. Then strain it and drink it in an empty stomach.

Infused Water

Instead of drinking plain water try to consume infused water. To enhance the flavour of the water adds fruits like lemon or oranges or herbs, apple cider vinegar, cucumber. Infused water has several benefits due to all the ingredients. Pour water in a jug, now add any ingredient and keep it in the fridge for 2 to 4 hours to infuse the flavour. If possible keep it overnight and next morning removes the ingredient from the water and drink it.

Vegetable Juice

Drinking vegetable juice provides your body with all the essential nutrients and antioxidants. When vegetables are consumed in the form of juice the body absorbs more nutrients. Green leafy vegetables like kale and spinach are proven to increase the body’s energy levels. Choose veggies that are rich in iron content because they fight fatigue in the morning and help in supplying oxygen to your cells. Chop the veggies, add them in a blender with some plain water, blend it properly. Then pour the juice in a glass and drink it.