Millions of people across the world do not have access to pulses, a common food item in many countries. As Indians, we have all grown up eating dal with almost every meal in some or the other form either in tadka dals or sabzis or as a filling. In India, we have a variety of dals that we cook in different ways and incorporate in our food. The best part about the way we Indians eat our pulses is that our traditional Indian recipes ensure there is a proper dose of carbs, proteins and other nutrients in every morsel you eat. Rajma chawal, dal khichdi, varan bhaat, puran poli are just some of the delicious ways to eat pulses. Yet there are many people who are totally unaware of the health benefits of this versatile food item. Today is world Pulses Day. This day seeks to increase awareness about and access to pulses. It was first observed in 2018 when the United Nations dedicated February 10 as World Pulses Day. Also Read - Winter foods that you must definitely load up on for health and warmth

Here, celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells us the most important health benefits of pulses and why we must never give up on our Indian tradition of eating pulses. Also Read - Try these 3 bed stretches to ease body ache while working from home

1. Pulses are nutrient-rich – When we mix pulses and cereals in the right proportion, we create the easy to assimilate, high on biological value, plant protein. Whether it s regular food like dal chawal, khichdi, idli or delicacies like puran poli, dal kachori, etc. these popular Indian dishes are a great way to make pulses a regular part of your diet. Here is why you must eat pulses with cereal every day. Also Read - Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by Bel sharbat during summer: Check out its benefits

2. Pulses are superfoods– Pulses are an important source of minerals and help lower blood sugars. They also help prevent adult acne–the type that shows up on the chin and upper forehead. They are also the ancient Ayurvedic secret to prevent kidney stones and gallstones.

3. Pulses are eco-friendly– By fixing nitrogen back, they nourish and enrich the soil they grow in and in turn sustain the entire ecosystem of the region – flowers, fruits, bees, etc. This also ensures chemical fertilisers are not needed.

4. Pulses are trendy – If you like hashtagging what you eat, pulses qualify as all the latest trends – #vegan #dairyfree #glutenfree #crueltyfree, etc. Here are pulses everyone must eat.

Did you know that India has more than 65000 varieties of pulses? This is mind-boggling indeed. The sad fact is that, we barely eat 6 now. Bring back at least 12-15 pulses in your life and it will not only increase the diversity and strength of your gut bacteria but also support local farmers and improve global ecology. It s a win-win!

Image source: Shutterstock