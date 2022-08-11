Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: The Best Gift For Your Sister To Stay Healthy

Gift these healthy sweets this Raksha Bandhan to your sister

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan signifies "the bond of protection", where brothers pledge to protect their sisters. This occasion is around the corner, and every brother must be confused about what to gift his sister this Rakhi. So, instead of exchanging sugar-loaded chocolates and mithai, give them a healthier sweet, which is more delicious and a healthy option.

Here are some mouth-watering choices which your sister will surely love

Roasted Chikkis: Peanut chikki is a delicious traditional sweet made with peanuts and jaggery that tastes great alone or with a savoury snack and is perfect for giving to kids as a chocolate replacement. Jaggery is used in the recipe of this chikki. Instead of eating oily, sugary this, why not try a healthy, sweet roasted chikki? Roasted chikkis, made of sesame/peanuts and jaggery, are delicious and not unhealthy at all. It's time to switch to leaner options to keep yourself fit. Roasted chickies are crunchy sweet snacks that are wholesome and nutritious simultaneously.

Apple Crumble Pancakes: Apple crumbles a different and delicious option with a distinct flavour of cinnamon and apple. With a few minutes of prep, you will be ready to whip them up while your fellow riders pack up camp or do the dinner dishes before you leave home. The apple, the cinnamon and the sweet buttery goodness. How does this qualify as "healthy"?

Cranberry Orange Cinnamon rolls: Cranberry Orange Cinnamon rolls are a perfect dessert. A great alternative to cinnamon rolls, they also look festive and pretty. These rolls are a family favourite. Also, cranberries have some excellent benefits to stomach health, so there is no need to worry.

Ragi Sheera: Sheera is another name for Halwa, made from ragi flour, sugar, ghee and milk. Ragi is a wonder millet grain, also known as a Nachini, which is very healthy for babies and has excellent benefits as it is loaded with calcium and minerals.

