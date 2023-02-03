Flush The Junk: 3 Nutritionist Remedies To Cleanse Your System

They say food is medicine, but on the flip side, improper food can cause health issues. For example, the junk food we casually munch down is the cause of so many lifestyle diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, PCOS, etc. So, to keep your body and mind functioning correctly, you should cleanse your system regularly.

Detox Is Essential

The junk and processed foods we eat are not entirely metabolised in our system, and even rich fibre and complex protein are only sometimes well digested. This causes an accumulation of undigested food particles in our intestines, which can lead to toxin buildup in our bodies. As a result, detox is essential.

Types Of Fasting

If complete fasting is too overwhelming for your body, you could opt for a partial fasting routine. In such a case, have your last meal early at 6-6:30 pm and start your next day with salt-lemon water. When hungry, you can have fibrous fruits such as oranges, pears, apples etc. The fibre can help to cleanse the intestine of unprocessed food. The essence is to eat light, fresh and unprocessed natural food.

Controlling what you eat is the first step to detox, but not the only step. Rihana Quershi, Certified Nutritionist and Strength Training Coach, shares that other mechanisms are equally essential to support a detox -

Movement: Exercise kick-starts the natural detox process as it flushes out the lungs, increases blood flow, promotes better circulation of white blood cells throughout the body and flushes out toxins through sweat. So, choose whatever activity you enjoy walking, cycling, Zumba, aerobics or bodyweight training. Active Relaxation: It doesn't mean chilling and watching Netflix. It means active relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation or yoga that help drain the lymphatic system. Quality Sleep: Inadequate sleep can sabotage your detox process. So, make time for at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

Just try these techniques for a few weeks, and you will notice a lot of difference in how you feel and your overall health. That is an indication that you have cleansed your system.

