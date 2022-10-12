Festival Season In India: Dietary Essentials For Diabetics During Fasting

Festive Fasting: Nutritionist Shares 11 Tips For Healthy Eating

Healthy Eating During Festive Fasting: Controlling blood sugar levels is a day-to-day struggle for people with diabetes. When planning a diabetic diet during the fast, it is recommended to be mindful of what you eat and when you eat during the day to avoid experiencing a spike or drop in glucose levels. Stocking up on low-GI foods is a good idea, and there is no shortage of such vrat-friendly foods that will keep sugar spikes at bay. Diabetic patients can safely include singhara flour, buckwheat flour, roasted makhanas, peanuts, nuts and seeds, vegetables, and fruits in their fasting diet. Whether fasting or feasting, health is an important consideration that cannot be overlooked. Maintaining a balance between "health" and "celebrations" is a tightrope walk, especially for poor people. Fasting or feasting is a diplomatic issue and a challenge for people with diabetes.

Tips For Healthy Eating During Festive Fasting By Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi

Maintain hydration in your body and try to walk for 15 minutes after each meal.

The fasting plate should include complex carbohydrates, low-calorie drinks, and daily meals.

It is essential to consume light meals.

Add vegetables and a salad before meals to check your post-prandial sugar levels.

You may like to read

Include healthy fats to lower the glycemic load of your meals.

To eliminate sugar cravings and replenish your energy levels throughout the day, include low-fat dairy proteins in buttermilk, yoghurt, and paneer.

Fasting diabetics can supplement their protein intake with mattha, vegetable raita, lassi, chaach, nuts, and seeds.

Fruits and vegetables provide antioxidants and phyto compounds. Avoid ready-made soup mixes, fruit juices, and sugary preparations in favour of salads, fruit chaat, vegetable smoothies, and soups.

Because barley is suitable for diabetics, you can use it to make various dishes. Typically, fast-food items are made of potatoes. This makes eating these foods even more difficult for people with diabetes.

When everyone fasts, many fried dishes are prepared. Such foods should be avoided. Instead of deep-frying, consider grilling, baking, or even steaming the dish. Stay away from fried foods and processed salty and sweet snacks, and trust in nuts, fruits, and milk products.

When we brush our teeth, toothpaste's sweet taste temporarily satiates hunger pangs. Swirling the water in the mouth can help fight dehydration.

Conclusion

Diabetes management is simplified and less complicated during fasting if you are adaptable. Recognizing the symptoms of high and low blood sugar levels is critical. Instead of acting on impulses, seek out healthy alternatives. Diabetes will never prevent you from enjoying the joys of celebrations if you maintain the proper mindset and follow appropriate diet plans.