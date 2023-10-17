Every Spine Counts: Dr Debjani Banerjee Advocates For Healthy Snacks

VERIFIED

Let's champion the cause of nourishing snacks as a pivotal element in preserving a robust and resilient spine.

In a fast-paced world hurtling forward, we often find ourselves trading our well-being for the allure of convenience. It's a common refrain: we forgo a proper meal, opt for a quick snack, and rarely contemplate the repercussions of our daily choices on something as fundamental as our spinal health. However, an annual event seeks to rectify this, a day that is a gentle reminder that every spine matters. The spine, often overshadowed in the grand spectacle of the human body, plays the role of an unheralded hero. It is the unwavering pillar, safeguarding the delicate spinal cord and supporting the entire musculoskeletal structure. Our spine allows us to stand tall, move gracefully, and partake in many physical activities. Yet, sadly, we often take our spinal health for granted until it begins to murmur in discomfort.

Dr Debjani Banerjee, in charge of Dietetics at PSRI Hospital, explores the nutritional harmony that supports your spine:

Calcium: A diet lacking in calcium can lead to issues, resulting in fragile bones and an increased susceptibility to conditions like osteoporosis and fractures. Vitamin D: This crucial vitamin facilitates the efficient absorption of calcium by the body. Magnesium: Magnesium's role extends to muscle and nerve function, making it a valuable contributor to spinal health. Antioxidants: Fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamins C and E, are known to alleviate inflammation, potentially relieving the persistent discomfort of back pain. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: These anti-inflammatory fats, found in fish like salmon and mackerel, can be allies in the battle against back pain and inflammation.

TRENDING NOW

Let's reconsider our snacking habits and provide our spine with the nutrition it deserves. Dr Debjani Banerjee shares these spine-boosting snacks as your allies:

Greek Yogurt with Berries: A harmonious blend of calcium and protein, a bowl of Greek yoghurt topped with a handful of berries not only tantalizes your taste buds but also fortifies your spine. Almonds and Walnuts: These unassuming nuts are treasure troves of magnesium and healthy fats. Carrot and Hummus: Crunchy carrots, rich in vitamin A, pair with hummus, a source of protein and healthy fats. Salmon and Whole-Grain Crackers: A few bites of grilled salmon, accompanied by whole-grain crackers, can infuse your diet with omega-3 fatty acids, ensuring your spine's resilience. Green Tea: Replace sugary beverages with the soothing comfort of green tea. Rich in antioxidants, it's a calming choice that aids in reducing inflammation in your body.

By making these informed snack choices, you care for your spine and nurture your overall well-being. Let's remember that every spine counts. Your spine is your unwavering support, your silent sentinel of strength nourish it and express your gratitude for the foundation upon which your body stands.

RECOMMENDED STORIES