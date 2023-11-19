Eating Right: A Big Step Towards Managing Health

The aftermath of the pandemic has brought forth health challenges faced by young Indians. Busy juggling multiple roles inside and outside the home, they encounter stress, disrupted sleep patterns, imbalanced eating and a sedentary lifestyle. According to a national study by a local social network community, around 55% of the Indians surveyed mentioned getting less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep. Additionally, according to a study by the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA-Mumbai), around 63% of people who consume ultra-processed food (UPF) every week may start suffering from various health issues like anxiety and fatigue. Eating the right food is a big step in managing health. Small, consistent, proactive efforts can also help address health issues.

Reduce Salt Intake And Limit It To A Teaspoon Per Day

While sodium is essential for bodily functions, too much [of sodium] can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Reducing the intake of fast food, bread, biscuits, and other packaged foods and replacing them with fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish, lean meats, and poultry can help control the amount of sodium consumed. Always opt for fresh meat and avoid processed meats. Reduce the consumption of pickles, papads, sauces, tomato ketchup, and chutneys since they contain excess salt.

Avoid adding salt during the preparation of rice and chapatti. Also, refrain from sprinkling salt or chaat masala over cut salad; instead, squeeze a lime. Always read the food label to see the sodium content of a food item. Use lemon, tamarind, kokum, amchur powder, herbs, spices and other salt-free seasonings or sauces to enhance the overall taste of food and incorporate healthy substitutes.

Increase Good Fats Intake And Reduce Bad Fats

Dietary fats are quintessential for good health, especially as you age.

Unsaturated fat [the healthy fat] found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and plant-based oils can help protect organs, provide energy, support cell growth and keep cholesterol and blood pressure in check. Hence, one can include almonds, cashews, pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds in their diet. Additionally, use blended oils that balance MUFA and PUFA well for a better fat profile and a source of protective antioxidants.

However, budget the daily oil consumption by removing three teaspoons per person into a can and limiting the day's cooking to that. Measure your oil with a teaspoon or use silicon brushes to grease the pan instead of freely pouring it into it. Use non-stick utensils for cooking and opt for low-oil cooking methods like grilling, baking, roasting or steaming instead of frying. Use liquid oils more than solid fats such as butter.

Avoid using Dalda or margarine. They contain trans fat, which can increase LDL (bad) cholesterol. Instead, rotate the oil used or use commercially blended oils for the best health benefits.