Vegetable soup is very healthy and the cream of the soup is equally nutritious. But, when added with certain ingredients, the cream of the vegetable soup may not remain as healthy. For instance, a cream of vegetable soup cannot be considered healthy if added with the excessive amount of salt, carbohydrates or fatty components.

In general, whenever we think of preparing vegetable soup we tend to add cheese, extra cream, meats, salt, sugar and we also have it with fried or toasted bread. When we incorporate these ingredients, they increase the level of cholesterol, triglyceride and sodium levels, which are harmful to our health.

So, when you think of making a healthy and nutritious vegetable soup cream, you should take advantage of all the seasonal vegetables while preparing it. Make sure it is high in nutritional value while also low in fat, salt and carbohydrate.

Smart ways to make the vegetable soup cream healthy:

Instead of butter or regular oil use olive oil, and use it in small amounts.

Substitute fatty cheese with feta cheese or tofu.

Use coconut milk as it goes better with vegetable soup cream. And instead of cow milk or cream try to use vegetable milk.

Processed sausages should be strictly avoided, you can use pieces of fishes and poultry.

For the crunchy effect, one can use light croutons or nuts which are easily available instead of using fried or toasted bread.

Do not use cream to thicken the soup, to add creaminess to the liquid use a cooked potato with other vegetables.

Herbs like onion, basil and cilantro can be used to give the cream a better taste. There are also many other herbs and natural spices available.

Excessive salt can be harmful to our health and thus, add chilli powder, garlic, pepper and citric juice in a small amount to intensify the flavour. A vegetable soup cream made with correct ingredients does not need added salt.

Consuming healthy vegetable cream soup may help you to lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and type-2 diabetes because of their high nutrient content. It also helps to maintain a healthy weight as it contains less amount of calorie and it can also help you to remain full for a longer period of time.

How to make your vegetable soup healthier

To prepare healthy soup to use a small amount of oil to saute your onions, use beans, opt for low-sodium broth, lean protein source and your favourite vegetables. You can add spices, such as parsley, garlic, oregano or basil, instead of salt. And as mentioned above add a cooked potato to increase the creaminess of the soup instead of using extra cream. However, to achieve more nutrition from the soup one must add some beans.

Buying tips: Go For a healthier version if you buy canned soups. They are high in fat or sodium, that is why it is advisable to avoid such soups. According to Fitness magazine, it is always advisable to choose canned soups that contain less than 3 grams of fat and 360 grams of sodium and more than 10 per cent of the recommended daily fibre intake which is 25 grams.