Diwali Sweets: A Treat With A Hidden Cost

Potential hidden ingredients and additives in Diwali sweets that may impact health.

Diwali is a time for celebration, gift-giving, and feasting. And what better way to celebrate than with a delicious box of Diwali sweets? However, you should be aware that Diwali sweets may include hidden substances and additives that harm your health. These secret chemicals and additives are frequently employed to improve the taste of sweets, lengthen their shelf life, or improve their appearance. Artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colouring agents, hydrogenated oils, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and anticaking agents can all contribute to weight gain, digestive difficulties, allergic responses, hyperactivity, and inflammation. To avoid these additives, make your sweets using natural materials and carefully inspect store-bought ones for minimal artificial components. Moderation in consumption is essential for enjoying the holiday season without jeopardizing general well-being.

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, shares that the health impact of hidden ingredients and additives in Diwali sweets can be significant:

Dental problems: Excessive consumption of sugary Diwali sweets can result in cavities and gum disease, compromising general oral health Gastrointestinal issues: Low-quality ingredients, including adulterated milk and substandard cooking oils, further compound the health risks, potentially leading to gastrointestinal problems and foodborne illnesses. Hyperactivity and Behavioral Issues: Certain artificial colours and ingredients found in Diwali sweets have been linked to hyperactivity and behavioural issues in children. These additives can affect mood and behaviour, causing agitation and inattention. Artificial colours and preservatives, often added for visual appeal and extended shelf life, can also lead to allergic reactions and adverse effects on overall well-being, especially in individuals with sensitivities.

Inflammation: Some hidden chemicals, notably specific fats and additives, have been connected to systemic inflammation, which has been linked to various chronic issues and some malignancies. Cardiovascular Health Risks: The combination of too much sugar, bad fats, and additives in Diwali sweets can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems like high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and heart attacks, especially in people who already have heart problems. Impact on Blood Sugar Levels: The high sugar content of these treats can cause rapid rises in blood sugar or insulin resistance. Blood sugar fluctuations can also cause exhaustion, emotional swings, and long-term diabetes problems.

Conclusion

Diwali is a time of excitement and celebration, accompanied by delicious sweets. However, it is critical to consider the potential health consequences of the hidden substances and additives contained in these holiday delights. These remote components can cause dental problems, gastrointestinal problems, hyperactivity, inflammation, cardiovascular risks, and blood sugar swings. To ensure a healthier Diwali, use homemade sweets prepared from natural ingredients and limit your intake to enjoy the festivities without jeopardizing your health.