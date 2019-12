The WHO recommends that a diabetic diet must include at least five portions of fruits and vegetables in a day. © Shutterstock

Studies say adding 1.5 cups of green, leafy vegetables into your daily diet may lower your odds of getting type 2 diabetes. Adding a wide variety of vegetables to your diet is also the simplest way to staying happy and healthy. Vegetables are rich sources of nutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, and minerals.

But if you did not have enough healthy vegetables in 2019, then you have missed a lot. If you are making a new year resolution, consider introducing some of these nutrient-dense vegetables to your plate next year.

Beets

Red beets are a good source of nitrates, which are good for your blood pressure. This superfood also contains fiber and other nutrients. Cut it into slices and add them to your salad mix. Or simply grate raw beets and add as a topping in sandwiches.

Asparagus

Eating asparagus will give you B Vitamin, which will help fight against high blood pressure. Raw asparagus can be eaten as a salad item.

Spinach

Do not underestimate this green veggie, because of its low price or high availability. This vegetable has healthy amounts of vitamins C, A, and K as well as manganese. Simply boil the spinach or have it as smoothies.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a top source of natural plant chemicals that is known to help lower the risk of some cancers. Eating the veggie can give you plenty of vitamins C and K. Again, simply boil it with a pinch of salt and black peer. and add it to you meal. Or add them into stir-fries, frittatas, and even smoothies.

Carrots

Carrots are packed with vitamin A. Just one cup (128 grams) of carrots can provide 428% of the daily recommended value. This veggie also contains beta-carotene, an antioxidant that gives carrots their vibrant orange color and could help in cancer prevention. Carrots are also high in vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium.

Garlic

Researchers have revealed that garlic can help regulate blood sugar as well as promote heart health. Some studies have also shown that it could decrease blood sugar levels and may have an anti-cancer effect.

Allicin, the main active compound present in garlic, is largely responsible for garlic’s variety of health benefits.