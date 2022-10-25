Detox Post Festive Celebrations: 5 Benefits And Effects

The festive season comes with many decadent foods, delicious mithais and succulent, savoury snacks. We allow ourselves to indulge in all of these for Diwali, and there's nothing wrong with that. Some days were made to celebrate food and food culture, but after the festivals, the regret began to set in. After feeling bloated and sluggish after the festive feasts, we wish we'd never eaten that much and are stuck with issues like acidity, bloating, heartburn and other digestive disorders. The best way to recover from a Diwali binge is to detox! Now detox is a controversial term because our body already has its mechanism for it- the kidneys and liver. However, when we talk about detoxing after a heavy meal, we mean relieving some of the discomfort and pain caused by it. There are a variety of foods renowned for their "detox" effect. Food Therapist Nidhi Nahata, Founder of Justbe Resto Cafe, breaks down their benefits and properties below!
Green Tea
Green tea is renowned as an anti-oxidant and is well known for its curative properties.