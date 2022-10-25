Detox Post Festive Celebrations: 5 Benefits And Effects

There are a variety of foods renowned for their "detox" effect. Let's break down their benefits and properties below!

The festive season comes with many decadent foods, delicious mithais and succulent, savoury snacks. We allow ourselves to indulge in all of these for Diwali, and there's nothing wrong with that. Some days were made to celebrate food and food culture, but after the festivals, the regret began to set in. After feeling bloated and sluggish after the festive feasts, we wish we'd never eaten that much and are stuck with issues like acidity, bloating, heartburn and other digestive disorders. The best way to recover from a Diwali binge is to detox! Now detox is a controversial term because our body already has its mechanism for it- the kidneys and liver. However, when we talk about detoxing after a heavy meal, we mean relieving some of the discomfort and pain caused by it. There are a variety of foods renowned for their "detox" effect. Food Therapist Nidhi Nahata, Founder of Justbe Resto Cafe, breaks down their benefits and properties below!

Green Tea

Green tea is renowned as an anti-oxidant and is well known for its curative properties. Some of the well-known benefits of Green Tea are increased metabolism, cancer prevention and lowering the risk of heart disease. In particular, its ability to increase metabolism allows it to ease the discomfort of a large meal and digest it thoroughly.

Water

There's no better detox drink than pure, clean water. Water flushes toxins out of the body through sweat and urine and keeps the body - including the detox organs - healthy! Water helps one lose weight, feel less hungry, increases satiety during meals and also keeps our body temperature regulated. If you're looking for the absolute best detox compound, look no further than water!

Lemon

This light and refreshing citrus fruit are great for easing digestion and introducing anti-oxidants into the body to combat free radicals, AKA toxins that can lead to chronic conditions. It helps you feel lighter and less bloated after a meal and also enables you to feel energised and refreshed. Drink it first thing in the morning with water

Mint

Mint/Peppermint is well known for its curative digestive properties, hence the tradition of drinking peppermint tea after a heavy meal. It helps alleviate symptoms of acidity and gives relief to the stomach. Boil some mint leaves with water, and allow it to cool and drink throughout the day.

Ginger

Ginger aids the body's detox organs by increasing their ability to process and eliminate waste from the body. Ginger has long been hailed as a digestive in India, for a good reason too! Its compound gingerol helps smoothen the digestive process and supports the digestive organs' functions. To access the benefits of ginger, you can make a ginger lemonade, squeeze some ginger juice into warm water, and slurp it down.

So there you have it! Five excellent ingredients will help you combat post-festival bloating and discomfort and effectively aid your body in detoxification!

