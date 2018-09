We all know about coffee but coffee flour is the latest gluten-free variety. It has numerous health benefits which we are going to discuss here. Usually, the harvesting process starts by picking the coffee cherries off the tree followed by the coffee bean extraction. And usually, the cherries get thrown away. But to get coffee flour the leftover coffee cherries are dried and ground into a fine powder.

The coffee flour has a slight fruity flavour. It contains potassium, protein, sodium, calcium, iron, carbohydrates, dietary fibre, etc.

It is a versatile ingredient which can be used in baked goods like chocolate, muffins, bread, cookies, beverages and sauces, etc. For a boost of fibre and extra flavour, one can also add a few tablespoons of coffee flour to the morning smoothie. Here are a few health benefits of coffee flour.

Promotes weight loss: Compared to traditional flours, coffee flour is low in fat content. It can be a great addition to your weight loss plan. People those who are trying to lose weight this makes a great choice.

Strengthens immune system: It is rich in antioxidants which help in strengthening the immune system. According to a recent study done at the Brandeis University, due to the lower roasting temperature coffee flour contains more antioxidants compared to regular coffee. Antioxidants have the powerful ability to protect against ageing and to destroy free radicals.

Maintains fluid balance: The potassium content in coffee flour helps to balance fluid in the body. It is also necessary for the normal functioning of muscles, cells and nerves.

Prevents celiac disease: It is gluten-free, thus it is good for people who are gluten sensitive. Celiac disease damages the lining of the small intestine. Coffee flour also prevents the absorption of nutrients from food.

Aids digestion: The soluble fibre content of coffee flour helps in digesting the food slowly and it also keeps you fuller for a long time. It also helps to prevent constipation.