Yogurt improves immunity in immuno-compromised patients (those with weaker immune function) and in turn develops resistance against immune related diseases and disorders.

Do you fall sick very often? Maybe your immunity is to blame. Here is how you can boost your immunity quotient easily with yogurt. Yogurt is a probiotic, which has good, useful bacteria present in it. These bacteria strengthen the immune system by fighting against several harmful micro-organisms and inhibiting their growth in the intestine.

These healthy bacteria and yeast help in keeping your gut healthy. A healthy gut prevents the occurrence of digestive issues like constipation, diarrhoea, irritable bowel syndrome, etc. Yogurt also contains calcium, which is helpful in the functioning of vital organs and strengthening bones and joints. Eating yogurt after an intense workout will increase your recovery time.

Instead of unhealthy snacks, you can have some yoghurt. It is not only healthy but also very filling. This will keep you full for a longer period of time. It is also packed with protein. This helps in improving cell growth, repairing damaged tissue and building muscle mass.

Researchers believe yogurt has a unique ability to stimulate the production of a compound called interferon responsible for giving that boost to your immune system. There are some studies which found that daily consumption if yogurt can also reduce the chances of vaginal yeast infections in women.

In a study conducted by Van de Water Jet al showed that yogurt consumption was associated with reduced allergic symptoms in both young adults between the age group 20-40 years as well as the senior adults between 50-70 years of age. And participants from the senior group had lower level of IgE, an immune protein responsible for allergic reaction.

Another study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition mentioned that yogurt improves immunity in immuno-compromised patients (those with weaker immune function) and in turn develops resistance against immune related diseases and disorders.

