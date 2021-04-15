As soon as summer comes it becomes hot and humid outside. From drinking plenty of water to eating cold treats people do plenty of things to beat the heat. However summer is also the perfect time to take things slow and enjoy the outdoors under the beautiful sunshine. Unfortunately for many people summer is also the time when feeling hot uncomfortable due to the rising temperature. But during summer one gets to enjoy the abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables – and you get plenty of fresh produce that can help you cool down. Summer Foods To Help You Cool