Herbal teas are known for their health benefits, and today we present to you 6 incredible herbal teas you should include in your diet.

When we think of healthy drinks, the first one that comes to mind is a traditional herbal tea. Herbal teas have gained prominence due to their therapeutic and healing properties. After all, nothing calms you down like a cup of warm tea. It makes you feel less anxious and stressed. Plus, their aromatic smell freshens you up and rejuvenates your senses. If you too are looking for a healthy drink that provides you with a multitude of benefits, then here are some teas you can include in your diet.

Peppermint Tea

Considered a calorie-free herbal tea, peppermint tea is a healthy and refreshing beverage that will instantly freshen you up. Mint tea is touted as an effective home remedy for irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive health problems. It also fights halitosis that causes bad breath and gives you a fresh smelling breath. It also helps combat stress, prevents nausea and fights the symptoms of the common cold and flu.

White Tea

Made from newly grown buds, white tea is a non-fermented and unprocessed tea that offers a multitude of health benefits. It contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and antimicrobial properties. It improves insulin resistance, lowers blood pressure, improves blood circulation and lowers the risk of heart disease.

Green Tea

One of the most popular types of tea in the market, green tea has a plethora of health benefits. It makes you feel better as it detoxifies the body, helps you lose weight and reduces the risk of dementia by improving cognitive health. Some studies have shown that it may even alleviate the risk of diabetes and chronic diseases.

Oolong Tea

Oolong tea, like green tea, is known for its benefits for weight loss. This traditional tea is made from the same plant used to make green and black tea. Reports have shown that oolong tea can help bolster your metabolism, decrease the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and protect you against certain types of cancer.

Chamomile Tea

This herbal tea does not contain caffeine like oolong tea and is widely known as a calming, soothing tea. It can improve the symptoms of insomnia and reduce anxiety. It can also help soothe an upset stomach. However, chamomile is not everyone’s cup of tea as it can have some side effects including, redness and swelling in people who are allergic to the plant.

Pu-Erh Tea

Made by pan-frying, rolling tea leaves and then pressed into cakes, Pu-erh is then stored at room temperature in clay jars for up to 10 years. In addition to antioxidants, this herbal tea is good for lowering cholesterol and inflammation. It also contains oxidative properties, which helps enhance circulation and blood flow.